Throw away the hard drive and lose a fortune in Bitcoin: since 2013 it has been asking for permission to dig in a landfill

To tell this story we need to go back to 2013, when James Howells, a citizen of Newport in South Wales, realized he had carelessly thrown in landfill, after cleaning his office, a hard disk on which the private keys of a wallet with over 7500 Bitcoins, mined since 2009.

The hard drive was identical to another in his possession and his ex-girlfriend, Hafina, took the “garbage” to the landfill before James realized the glaring mistake. Bitcoin was worth a thousand dollars at the time, but today, which is around 50,000, we are talking about over 370 million dollars.

The hard disk in question, ended up under a blanket of waste as large as a football field, never recovered, but Howells think it’s still somewhere in the landfill and is doing everything to obtain permission from the city council to initiate searches. By studying area photographs, the man believes that the disc is in an area of ​​200 square meters with a depth of 15 meters.

To obtain the necessary permits to start the Howells excavations came to promise the council 25% of the value of Bitcoins, but the local authority remained adamant, citing bureaucratic and environmental problems. Furthermore, the cost of research could amount to “millions of pounds, with no guarantee that the hard drive will be found or, once recovered, that it is still functional“.

Howells believes the hard drive is still functional, and not the only one. The man turned to a hedge fund, ready to cover expenses in exchange for a part of the “booty”, but also to other realities, the last of which OnTrack, a leading data recovery company, capable of acquiring data on behalf of NASA from a carbonized hard disk of the Columbia shuttle that exploded in 2003. The company managed to recover 99% of the information, despite the fact that the disk was found in the bed of a lake that dried up six months after the disaster.

If James’s hard drive hasn’t failed, the company estimates an 80 to 90% chance that its huge fortune in Bitcoin is still there, intact, but inaccessible.. “I have assembled a consortium of industry experts to refute all claims the board said it was concerned about,” Howells told Sun Online.

The man asks the council for the green light for a “three-month feasibility study” in order to allay all their concerns. Howells had previously estimated that the search would take 9 to 12 months, adding that it would be facilitated by dedicated AI technology.

“The Newport City Council has been contacted several times since 2014 regarding the possibility of recovering a piece of hardware that is said to contain Bitcoin,” a spokesperson said. “The first time was several months after Mr. Howells realized the hardware was gone. The cost of digging up the landfill, storing and treating the waste could reach millions of pounds, with no guarantee that it will be found or that it will still be functional.“.

“The council also told Mr. Howells on several occasions that excavation is not possible with our permit and the excavation itself would have a huge environmental impact on the surrounding area. Even if we could accommodate his request, there would be the question of who should bear the cost if the hard disk was not found or was damaged to such an extent that the data could not be recovered. Therefore, we have been clear that we cannot assist him in this matter“I mean, Howells should get over it.

