‘Throw the ball in his court…we’ll see what happens’

In today’s Taylor Swift-Travis Kelsey news, fans finally heard about the dating rumors directly from one of the stars. The Kansas City Chiefs were asked directly if something was going on with Swift. Here’s what he had to say — and why the Internet was in complete confusion all week.

‘We’ll see what happens…’

travis attended Pat McAfee Show Where he addressed romance rumors.

“I threw it right there, I threw the ball in his court,” the two-time Super Bowl winner admitted. “I told him, you know, I’ve seen you rocking the stage at Arrowhead (Stadium), you’ve got to come see me rocking the stage at Arrowhead and see which stage is a little more lit. So, We’ll see if “this will happen in the near future.”

Travis’s own brother has expressed doubt as to whether the two were actually hanging out.

Earlier this week, Jason Kelce apparently confirmed that his brother and Swift are a thing. the only problem? he really was not,

Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, appeared on the WIP morning show in Philadelphia on Wednesday and was asked if he had any update on Travis and Swift. The first part of his reply went viral in which he said the speculations are “100 percent true.” However, the full quote was released and, although it is hard to hear, Jason subsequently said that he was joking. Here is the full quote:

This is hard to answer because I don’t really know much about what’s going on in Travis’ love life. I try to keep her business as her business and stay away from that world. But having said that, man, I think they’re doing great and I think it’s all 100% true, and I hope this thing goes on by a mile – no, I’m kidding, I don’t know what’s happening.

But Pat McAfee ShowTravis also responded to his brother’s words.

“I’ll tell you, it’s funny how much traction it’s really gotten. I think, right now, it’s like an old game called Telephone in school, where everybody’s just listening in on each other. “Just hearing some random things,” I replied. “Nobody really knows what’s going on, especially when you’ve seen Jason Kelce on live television telling people on both sides – he doesn’t know, it’s true, it’s this and that.”

After the Eagles’ win last week, Jason was asked on-air about the dating rumors, but he was more coy.

Travis continued, “He’s obviously been having a lot of fun since then, and he’s still having fun, and then not even a week later he tells everyone it’s 100 percent true.” “I mean that guy is absolutely ridiculous, he can’t stay away from the spotlight.”

Here’s what insiders say…

Earlier this month, Messenger reported “Anti-Hero” Singer and Travis “Hanging Out Quietly.”

“She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago,” a source alleged.

A source told entertainment tonight on September 12 that the two stars are not officially dating.

An unnamed insider said, “Travis has been involved with Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her.” “He’s a simple guy who is very funny, charismatic, cool and loves playing football.”

Has Swift said anything?

No. Usually, the Grammy-winning singer makes her music a topic of discussion. However, some fans believe Swift is hinting because she was photographed wearing an opal necklace in New York City in September. 8. Opal is the traditional birthstone for October, which is Travis’s birthday month. Is this a reach? highly likely! But Swift loves dropping Easter eggs.

Why are people shipping Travis and Swift so hard?

It all started in July when the athlete publicly shared that he unsuccessfully tried to get Swift his number when the “Eras” tour came to Kansas City.

“I was disappointed that she didn’t talk before or after her show because she had to save her voice for the 44 songs she sang,” he told Jason. new heights podcast. “So I was a little hurt that I couldn’t give her one of the bracelets I made.”

Travis made a friendship bracelet with his number on it.

“Is your number (your jersey number) 87 or your phone number?” Jason asked.

“You know which one,” Travis joked.