“Throw those books in the fire.” The war that puts knowledge on the index

The United States is in the midst of one cultural warfare. The progressive and conservative worlds are engaged in a battle that has its battleground in the schools. The focus of these skirmishes is books. Defined obscene by some, vulgar by others and for many racists.

The last to end up in the index of forbidden books was “Maus “, Art Spiegelman’s famous graphic novel about the Holocaust. The school board of McMinn County, Tennessee, on January 10 last decided to ban him from the curriculum of a third grade because inside there would be inappropriate images such as female nudes. The McMinn story is not an isolated case. Like so many small fires in many school councils, the battle over books to be banned has opened up.

Earlier this year in Spotsylvania County, in Virginia, an emblematic exchange of this “war” took place. The mother of a child approached a microphone and explained how all the children in the school are exposed to “pornography”. “Call me by your name” by André Aciman, which later became a film directed by Luca Guadagnino, and “33 Snowfish” ended up in the woman’s sights. “ Searching the local library’s online catalog “Said the mother,” I found 172 hits for books that include the word “gay”, 84 hits for books with the word “lesbian” and only 19 hits for books with the word “Jesus” – but half of them are about Muslims “.

Another council member echoed the woman saying “ I think we should throw those books in the fire “. An exaggeration that recalls the dark years of Western history, but which unfortunately also had a grotesque following. In nearby Tennessee, a pastor literally burned the Harry Potter and Twilight books on charges of witchcraft. Excesses that perhaps cloud what is really behind this battle. The outcome of the council meetings led to a massive revision of the books in the district’s hands: the five libraries that make it up have 65,000 titles and for weeks a team of 30 people was placed to review the content deemed inappropriate.

The Graphic novel Maus

The battle in the republican states

There is a first level, the political one ridden by both parties, and then a daily one, made up of parents concerned about the education of their children. Let’s start with the political dimension. The impulse to erase books is not today a thing of the right, or only of the left. But the cancellation path comes from different paths.

In the last two years, the conservative universe has pointed the finger above all against the texts of Critical race theory and the LGBT world, considered indoctrinating when clearly anti-American. In many “red” states rules and school battles have sprung up to put a stop to these texts, to remove them from school libraries. It is about TexasOhio, Wyoming, Utah, Oklaoma, but also Florida and la Virginia. In the Lone Star State there is the most aggressive group of Republicans. The governor Greg Abbott has launched an investigation to even verify “criminal activities” involving “pornography” in the will. A state deputy from the GOP, Matt Krause has compiled a list of 850 books on which “verification” is needed. In the Goddard School District, Kansas, as many as 29 books were removed after these checks.

These checks concern what are considered explicit contents of the books, which in the republican case concern stories with gay and sexual abuse at the center. And so books like “The Handmaid’s Tale“by Margaret Atwood or” Between Me and the World “by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Clearly conservative politics focuses on the moralization of schools because it knows that in an electoral year like 2022 every cultural battle will be useful to overcome the Democrats in the elections of half term and thus embarrass an already shaky presidency like that of Joe Biden.

Previous

Yet this moralizing battle is not new. The fight against gory contents starts from afar, but it is enough to stop at the 80s to understand how explicit contents, which cause scandal, are nothing new. At the time a violent criticism against the explicit language of some songs by Prince convinced the wife of a Tennessee congressman, Al Gore (future vice president of Bill Clinton) to wage a battle against vulgar content that led to the birth of the famous labels Parental Advisory on discs with inappropriate content.

A bit like then, today the role of parents remains central beyond the movements of the parties. And in fact it is played in daily action in school boards. The election as governor of Virginia of Glenn Youngkin it is an emblematic case. During the election campaign, Youngkin became the spokesperson for those families concerned about the education of their children. The pandemic, and especially distance learning, have brought many mothers and fathers into close contact with their children’s studies and this has begun to undermine the relationship with education and the books that are recommended at school.

The Washington Post has gathered the views of many of these “active parents”. One of them Latham candidly explained how “it should be a choice of parents to expose their children to sexual content. If a book is in the library, I no longer have this choice ”. To be fair, in many districts it is possible for parents to impose surgical blocks on their children and libraries are equipped to prohibit this or that book to individual students. But this is not enough for many.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin

The left also forbids

On the left, the situation is no better. Here the tendency to want to cancel or eliminate books comes from the universities, from the big liberal circles. It was above all the classics that ended up in the sights. Two of them were emblematic cases: “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” by Mark Twin and “The Darkness Beyond the Hedge” by Harper Lee. Judged too white and above all too racist to have the dignity of reading and the dignity of remaining in a library. Lee’s book was for a long time nowhere to be found in a Washington State district.

The difference between the right and the left lies perhaps in the principles that guide this battle for books. Principles that fit into the great rift of American society. Liberals are concentrated above all in an understanding work of rewriting history, in the desire to erase symbols of a complex and at times controversial past. We think only of the battle to remove and remove the statues, the latest in chronological order that of the founding father Thomas Jefferson or of President Teddy Roosevelt.

On the right, however, we focus more on preserving the past. It is no coincidence that a few months ago the deputy governor of Texas intervened in person to block a presentation of the book “Forget the Alamo”. A historical text that reviews the role of American patriots killed by Mexican troops in 1854.

A scene from the film “The Darkness Beyond the Hedge” based on the novel by Harper Lee

The specter of anti-intellectualism

As we have seen, the urge to want to eliminate books goes back a long way, even before American society broke up so much. And it creeps into that tension between educated elites and lower-educated lower classes. For most of the twentieth century, American thought was fascinated by anti-intellectualism. In 1964, Richard Hofstadter won the Pulitzer Prize for a book with the eloquent title: “Anti-Intellectualism in American Life”. A treaty in which it is outlined how throughout the history of the country it is covered by mistrust towards the elites and the technocracy. Distrust re-exploded with the years of the crisis and sublimated in the election of a breaking president such as Donald Trump.

Today the new-old target is books. To be deleted if the past is cumbersome, or to be deleted if this represents a criticism of the contradictions of the American dream. What is certain is that a new class of American families is emerging which, hit to the core, want to continue to cultivate the uniqueness of the American myth by protecting their children from the pain and violence of the world. Perhaps a laudable but difficult attempt.

Baron Braswell is an African American financial advisor and pastor. He is 60 years old and lives in Virginia. Speaking on his county school board, he asked for all books to be readmitted, those with explicit sexual content and the more “racist” ones. “ When I was in high school in the 70s “, He said,” I came across the reading of “Huckleberry Finn” and for the presence of the N-Word I thought it offensive, but my parents never complained about the book in the house and at the same time I never showed particular discomfort “. “ I’m happy “, he added, “ that my mother allowed me to read it “.