Throw yourself a marathon on Netflix with the talented Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood thanks to her innate talent for comedy. Fortunately, this can be enjoyed non-stop because several productions are on Netflix.

The actress knew how to make her way in the big studios of the American industry, because she knows what she is good at and, in addition, she has tremendous charisma. She also stands out for other aspects that make her unique among the colleagues of her generation.

In this way, here are 5 titles for you to relax, with simple and fun plots, along with this Californian who really began to shine in 1994, the year in which she rose to fame for her iconic performance as Rachel Green in the sitcom «friends«.

“We are the Miller”

Although she is not the protagonist, Jennifer undoubtedly stood out in this film where she gave life to a woman with many talents, including dancing. She is funny, eloquent and witty.

The film is hilarious, it has its moments of joy and it is a machine to make people laugh with its crazy scenes, which have no filter. It is about a married couple with two children who must cross the border between the United States and Mexico to deliver a special package.

Jason Sudeikis, Emma Roberts and Will Poulter accompany the performer in the main cast, thus creating the ideal quartet for this irreverent 2013 film; which suggests that Aniston got tired of making rosy and predictable movies, typical of the first decade of the 2000s.

“Dumplin'”

In 2018, Netflix premiered this beautiful original about a plus-size teen, Willowdean, who enters a beauty pageant. The film is very nice and will end up conquering whoever sees it, because it is not boring and it is genuine.

In the plot, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt gave life to Rosie Dickson, the mother of the protagonist, who is a former beauty queen who is still so involved in that world that she leaves her maternal role in the background. The story is set in Texas, so the entire cast put their knack for this heavy Southern accent to good use.

The footage pokes a little fun at beauty pageants, which is meaty; and it has a message about love, friendship, challenges, dreams, the family bond and accepting oneself.

“Mystery on board”

Nick and Audrey Spitz are a marriage stunted by routine and lack of seduction, however, they will try to rekindle the flame with a well-deserved vacation that will be luxurious without planning it. On the other hand, they will end up in a tremendous problem that they will have to get out of as a team.

The film has a style very similar to “Knives Out”, another Netflix original production, since both have mystery and comedy as genres, only in the case of this film, in which Adam Sandler also appears, the treatment is different. much more directed towards the funny. “Murder Mystery” (its title in English) will have a sequel that will arrive in 2023, according to internet reports.

“My girlfriend Polly”

An American classic that never goes out of style among comedy fans. With Ben Stiller as Reuben Feffer, a man who has a fiasco on his honeymoon and will try to conquer his ex-classmate, Polly Prince, (Jennifer Aniston), who has liked him all his life.

The protagonist will be spellbound by Polly from the first moment, who will come into his life to impose new challenges, give him love, understanding and tenderness. The film is very grotesque and chaotic, but it’s good: after all, it’s a classic.

“Marley and Me”

A film that melts even the most resolute person, it is about a couple without children who decide to enlarge the family with a puppy, Marley, a mischievous golden retriever who knows how to make himself loved despite his craziness. Based on the book by John Grogan.

Contrary to what many think, having a dog is not like having an accessory and this is a large part of what is seen in the plot of this drama with its comic touch.