Throwback: Beyoncé in 27 vintage shots captured in the 90s-2000s

It would be an understatement to classify Beyonce as a simple trendsetter. With her fiercely unique recognizable style, the singer has long been considered a fashion icon.

Show more Beyoncé unveils break my soulthe first single from his new album This is the good news of the day: the queen of pop Beyoncé is back on the front of the music scene. And not that… We explain everything to you.

A myriad of trends that have just reappeared can be attributed to Beyoncé. (Low-waisted jeans, athleisure wear and bandana tops to name a few, Beyoncé pioneered 90s trends. As well as being a fashion icon, the star champions up-and-coming talent (like the french designer marine greenhouse or the evening shoe specialist D’Accori) it helps to promote independent brands.

Need a little fashion pick-me-up? Here are 27 retrospective photos of the Beyonce which covers the British vogue from July 2022.

