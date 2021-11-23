The cold season does not give us many fruits with which to enrich our table, but fortunately, citrus fruits are never lacking. And among the most loved and most versatile citrus fruits there are certainly oranges. Perfect not only on their own, but also for salads, desserts and main courses, oranges are a delight for the palate and for our body. They are in fact rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium and calcium.

If we have the habit of squeezing oranges to taste their juice, we will certainly have noticed that a waste product remains in the juicer. It is the stringy pulp of the orange. Many throw it away, but the pulp is actually rich in nutritious foods and perfectly edible.





Throwing away the pulp of squeezed oranges is a serious mistake, here are three ingenious ways to reuse it

It is a shame to throw away the pulp of squeezed oranges, because we can reuse it in many ways in the kitchen. The pulp is a real panacea, because it is rich in fiber and nutritious foods. Throwing away the pulp of squeezed oranges is a serious mistake, here are three ingenious ways to reuse it.

In cakes and pies

A sweet with a delicate orange aroma will be a delight for the palate, and loved by all members of the family. The pulp of oranges and citrus fruits in general is perfect to add to the mixture of cakes, pies, muffins, and baked desserts in general.

We can add it together with the eggs or the liquid part of our cake. The dessert will have a divine scent, we will not regret it.

For breakfast in cereal or smoothie

Thanks to the presence of nutrients, the pulp of oranges and citrus fruits is a precious ally to start each day on the right foot. Let’s add it to our morning smoothie or to cereals or bars, to give an extra touch of freshness to our breakfast.

To freeze to make popsicles or sauces

The pulp of the squeezed orange can be frozen easily. Just use the ice cube containers or popsicles. We can create some great popsicles to enjoy when spring arrives. Or we can use ready-made frozen cubes to create sauces or side dishes. In fact, orange is an ingredient in many dishes, including hot ones.

