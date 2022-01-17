Throwing your bills can be a risk, here’s why

Lots of people now they receive and pay their bills online, without the classic paper envelope delivered monthly to the mailbox: quite a lot saving paper, but also of time. Those who are still tied to traditional methods, however, should also know how to properly dispose of your bill once paid.

We are not talking about separate waste collection, but about privacy risks: the bill (like other documents) contains sensitive data which, if it ends up in the wrong hands, they could lead to trouble and trouble. Don’t be surprised: unfortunately someone’s waste control is a widespread practice among those who plan scams or thefts.

We must therefore protect ourselves: usually those who pay their bills at the post office or elsewhere, keep the receipt and throws away the bill, also not to end up rightfully submerged by paper. Throwing it away is therefore fine, but first you have to “treat” it.

They exist on the market special stamps that serve to blacken address fields or other sensitive data that you want to hide before throwing away documents. If you don’t have these stamps available, a black marker and a little patience. Also remember to tear the document well, into pieces that are not easily reassembled.

A less economical solution, but much more convenient and faster, is the shredder-documents: a dedicated tool that deals with reduce your documents into strips before throwing them away. Usually used in offices (also to reduce the volume of paper to be thrown away), today it is on sale at absolutely affordable prices even online, since a small one is enough for home use.

Whichever tool you choose, the important thing is to remember make your garbage harmless, whether it is bills, medical reports (watch out for vaccination certificates and green passes, even expired ones), contracts or other material where your sensitive data can be traced.