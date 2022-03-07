Thunder Rosa, Mexican who ‘stole’ her dream in AEW Revolution

Ricardo Vaquier Garcia-Valseca

Mexico City / 06.03.2022 21:49:15





The Mexican who was nothing left to fulfill the promise she had made to her husband and son to show them and the world that anything can be achieved. This Sunday night Thunder Rosa was “stolen” at AEW Revolution in the fight for Women’s Championshiphaving to exchange what they hoped would be tears of happiness for disappointment.

The one born in Tijuana under the name of Melissa Cervantes was in one of the main events before Britt Baker to seek to remove the belt that the Doctor has held for more than 280 days, but her henchmen Rebel and Hayter cost the Mexican the opportunity to hug her son with the highest trophy of her career in her hands.

“I am a crybaby, the first thing i want to do is hug my husband and son because they have been in the worst of the worst always. When I fought MMA, there were both of them crying with me, but what I want to show you is that nothing is impossible in life. I have never gotten into the ring alone, they have always been with me.” Thunder Rosa spoke with Mediotiempo shortly before his fight.

With her face painted like Catrina that identifies her in All Elite Wrestlingwith both a Mexican and American wrestling school and with the promise of tearing his rival “with two fists and many balls”, Thunder Rosa was closer than ever to realizing his dream.

In fact, the Mexican had surrendered to Britt Baker with a Straight Jacket, but a distracted reference to the monarch’s companions never noticed. Fed up with that, Rosa went on top of the busybodies to punish them outside the ring, but upon returning to the ring she was surprised by DMD’s devastating Curb Stomp.

“I visualize myself as Eddie Guerrero and I want to be the woman who represents Latinas, not just Mexicans. Think about when that happened and the answer is never, I love to bring my culture that is seen not only in my makeup. I am very proud to be a Mexican-American because I was born and raised in Mexico.my first language is Spanish, but I am also proud that all my success has been in the United States,” Rosa told us before being “stolen” at AEW Revolution 2022but surely life will give him revenge to be that Latin symbol that he longs for so much for women.

AEW can be enjoyed live on SPACE on Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m.

Never gave up even when all the odds where against me. I didn’t capture the title yesterday but I’m very close. God gave me another chance and I won’t stop until I get what I have earned. My battles are dedicated to you, my #ThunderArmy let’s get ready for war! #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/5SKPrU9qXr — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) March 7, 2022

​