Thunderbolt in sight for Cristiano Ronaldo?

After leading the last summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo could do the same in January. In the Manchester United locker room, we would indeed be convinced that the Portuguese will try to pack up again this winter, but do we still have to find a base. While no serious leads emerge in Europe, Saudi Arabia is making eyes at the 37-year-old striker.

This summer, the soap opera Cristiano Ronaldo ended in failure for the principal concerned. Despite his desire to leave, the Portuguese was forced to stay at Manchester United and give up on the Champions League, for lack of concrete proposals from another club despite the forcing of Jorge Mendes on the market. A file that could be reopened in the coming months, since the players of Manchester United would be convinced that cristiano Ronaldo will be talked about again in January.

A new CR7 soap opera from January?

According to The Sun the locker roomErik ten Hag already anticipating a new soap opera cristiano Ronaldo after the World Cup in Qatar. The five-time Ballon d’Or could then force his departure in January, but to go where? As the English tabloid recalls, cristiano Ronaldo chained refusals this summer, while the PSGI’Atleticothe Borussia Dortmund or chelsea discarded his signature. For his part, the legendary number 7 would still like to play in the Champions League, but another option could present itself to him.

