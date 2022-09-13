‘Thunderbolts’: Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan will lead the new Marvel supergroup

Marvel continues to build the future of its Cinematic Universe with Thunderbolts, the tape already announced and in which Florence Pugh will be the main leader and star. At Disney’s D23 Expo, where we met more than Secret Invasion. In this new movie focused on the craziest superheroes, outsiders or supervillains get the July 26, 2024 with the address of Jake Schreirer. Now we have the complete lineup.

Thunderbolts: This will be the group of Marvel antiheroes in the style suicide squad

The new set will have Pugh as Yelena Belova, the stepsister of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), who will play the leader of the group. A group directed by a sort of Nick Fury, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who will be brought back to life by Julia Louis-Dreyfus after several previous appearances in series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the rumors have been advancing, Sebastian Stan will return as bucky barnesaka the Winter Soldier, with Alexei Shostakov (aka Red Guardian), reappearing under the talent of David Harbour. he joins Ava Starr (Ghost with Hannah John-Kamen after appearing in Ant-Man and the Wasp) Y Antonia Dreykov (Taskmaster, with the face of Olga Kurylenko).

“ The team will take on the most risky missions in the world of Marvel

next to them be John Walker (Wyatt Russell), who after his time as Captain America, ended up being reborn as US. Agent. Although it has not been revealed, nor does it appear in the official art, it would not be surprising if the barn zemo by Daniel Brhl, original founder of the team at Marvel Comics. In case you don’t know them, The Thunderbolts opened its headline in the comics publishing house back in the 90s, telling us the story of a group of supervillains under government supervision, some of them reformed after spending time in different prisons, who carry out a series of missions for the government.

Thunderbolts It will premiere on July 26, 2024.