Thunderbolts: Harrison Ford would have already been confirmed as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (Red Hulk)

The first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – 74% successfully concluded with their ninth episode titled “Whose show is this? and Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is also about to come to an end. With only two more installments on the release list for said Phase, before the start of Phase 5 in February of next year, fans are already quite excited about what the future holds for this fantastic universe of superheroes brought by Marvel Studios. .

Also read: She-Hulk: fans react to the season finale and say it’s impressive

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special will end Phase 4; the path will be cleared and the foundations well laid for the arrival of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a film in which we will see Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors. Phase 5 will be made up of interesting projects that actually sound quite promising; one of these in Thunderboltsa feature film that would officially close Phase 5, according to information from SlashFilm.

Thunderbolts It will be the 36th MCU movie and will be based on the famous Marvel Comics team of the same name. The film is scheduled to be released on July 26, 2024 and in it we will see Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as James Barnes / Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell as Joanthan Walker / US Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov / Taskmaster, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost, David Harbor as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, and Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky / Abomination.

Do not miss: Marvel Studios announces delays for Fantastic Four, Deadpool 3 and Avengers: Secret Wars

A recent report from slash-film has announced that Hollywood legend Harrison Ford has joined the cast of Thunderbolts as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (Red Hulk), a character previously played by William Hurt in the MCU, appearing in Hulk: The Incredible Man – 67%, Captain America: Civil War – 90%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, Avengers: Endgame – 95% and Black Widow – 87%. Unfortunately,William Hurt He died in March this year from complications of prostate cancer.

According to the report of slash-filmThaddeus Ross will continue to be a very important character in the MCU, this time with Harrison Ford assuming the role. The casting news was announced live on The Hot Mic with john rocha Y jeff sneiderY slash-film supports the accuracy of the information. It will certainly be exciting to see Ford join the MCU in such an important role, but of course we’ll have to wait a few years for this. For now, harrison prepares for the arrival of indiana jones 5 in June of next year and fans of the successful adventurer franchise are already counting down the days for its premiere.

Don’t leave without reading: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Tenoch Huerta hopes Namor is as good a villain as Killmonger