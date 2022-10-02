‘Thunderbolts’: Lucasfilm would have blocked the announcement of Harrison Ford as Marvel’s new signing

Harrison Ford in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? He sounds too good to be true, but the rumor has been going around the Internet for a couple of days. Jeff Sneider, who tends to give scoops quite given to being real, recently said on The Hot Mic podcast that The actor would be “the main candidate” to join the ‘Thunderbolts’ movie as General Thaddeus Ross, the character that was played by William Hurt in previous installments of the franchise such as ‘Black Widow’, ‘Captain America: Civil War’ or ‘The Incredible Hulk’. Hurt would have refused to return.

‘Thunderbolts’ was one of the main titles shown by Marvel Studios at this year’s D23 Expo. Kevin Feige unveiled the starring cast of Marvel’s “Suicide Squad,” which will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Countess Valentina Allegra da Fontaine. Nothing was said about Harrison Ford or General Ross. And Sneider says it may have been Lucasfilm’s fault that such a bombshell didn’t happen.

According to the journalist, the agreement was signed and the D23 Expo seemed like the perfect time to announce it, but Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, blocked the announcement because she did not want Ford’s entry into the MCU to overshadow the promotion of ‘Indiana Jones 5’which unveiled its first trailer at that same presentation with the protagonist and Phoebe Waller-Bridge present minutes before Feige took the stage.

The deal might have been broken

Sneider comes to doubt that the agreement with Harrison Ford is still standing, so we may get an unpleasant surprise when we see that the actor does not finally join the project. Likewise, we shouldn’t treat it as more than a rumor for now.

‘Thunderbolts’ will be directed by Jake Schreier and completes the cast we know at the moment with Sebastian Stan as Bucky, David Harbor as Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Wyatt Russell as US Agent and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster. It will be released in theaters in summer 2024. For its part, ‘Indiana Jones 5’, directed by James Mangold, will hit theaters on June 30, 2023.