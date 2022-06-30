“Thunderbolts”: Marvel prepares its anti-Avengers group with several characters we know

With the calendar marking several titles that remain for its Phase 4, Marvel already has its sights set on what follows, so it announced “Thunderbolts”one of his next most ambitious projects as he plans to assemble his own squad of antiheroes and villains.

“Thunderbolts” already has a director and screenwriter | Illustrative image



The idea that follows this group in the comics -who first appeared in “The Incredible Hulk” #449 (published in January 1997), created by Kurt Busiek and Mark Bagley- is that of characters with special abilities, but who They are not going the same way as the Avengers, although they are still contacted by the government to fulfill particular missions.

As revealed by the American media specialized in cinema and series dead lineMarvel chose Jake Schreier (“Robot & Frank”, “Paper Towns”) as director of this new film, accompanied by Eric Pearson (“Black Widow” and “Thor: Ragnarok”), as writer.

Who would be part of this brigade of antiheroes?

The first statements of the medium advance that Marvel “has contacted certain people who are already part of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe, for its acronym in English and as the set of interconnected movies and series is known) to make sure to keep an opening in their schedules for next summer when it’s filmed.”

Following this line and based on the comics, we could anticipate Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) Yelena Belova (FlorencePugh) Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), task master (Olga Kurylenko, whose fate was left open in “Black Widow”), The Abomination (Tim Roth; whom we saw as a cameo in “Shan-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), US Agent / John Walker (Wyatt Russell) and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan).

If we go by the post credits scenesBoth Yelena and Walker were contacted by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), with the proposal of some work to be done. However, so far I do not know the intentions of this character and whether or not he could be associated with this.

Us Agent with Valentina Allegra de Fontaine



Another fact is that in some comics, the Thunderbolts respond to the command of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, a key link to the events of “Captain America: Civil War” (2016). However, before the death of William Hurt, an actor who played him in the MCU, everything would remain to be seen.

In any case, while Marvel is still searching for a renowned director to make the new franchise of “Fantastic Four”“Thunderbolts” is already more than underway.