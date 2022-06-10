Thunderbolts: Marvel puts an anti-Avengers movie in development

The studio announced that this production is already underway, with a confirmed director and screenwriter. It is a version similar to Suicide Squad, the success of DC.

Marvel Studios confirmed that Thunderbolts is already in development. This is one of his next most ambitious projects that will be in Phase 4. In this one, he plans to gather his own squad of antiheroes and villains, just as DC did with Suicide Squad.

It should be noted that the film and subsequent sequel to the Marvel competition managed to gain a lot of popularity (despite the fact that the first installment was harshly criticized) and featured characters like Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Peacemaker (John Cena), who later they had their respective spin-offs: Birds of Prey and Peacemaker.

On this occasion, the company led by Kevin Feige will carry out its history of antiheroes based on the adaptation of the comics. This group appeared for the first time in ‘The Incredible Hulk #449’, a cartoon published in January 1997. Although they go the opposite way to The Avengers, they are also contacted by the Government to fulfill certain missions.

As for who will make up the team, as confirmed by the American media specialized in cinema and series, Deadline, Jake Schreier (Paper Towns) will be the director of the film and Eric Pearson (Black Widow, Thor: Ragnarok), the screenwriter.

The aforementioned medium also said that Marvel “has contacted certain people who are already part of the UCM to ensure that they keep an opening in their agendas for next summer when it is filmed.” The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a set of interconnected movies and series; Among the titles that make up this universe, there is the Avengers saga and all the tapes of the characters that are involved in that story.

If they are faithfully based on the comics, the characters that would be included in this film are Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), The Abomination (Tim Roth ), US Agent / John Walker (Wyatt Russell) and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan).

Additionally, it should be noted that audiences were introduced to the character of Fontaine’s Valentina Allegra (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) in both Black Widow and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. She appeared on screen, in the post-credits scene of the film starring Scarlett Johansson, to propose some jobs to Yelena to do.

In the case of the series starring Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, this character appears when Walker is separated from the State. It is then that she approaches him and proposes the possibility of working together.

At the moment, there is no information about its release date or filming. (NA)