Thunderbolts | Suicide Squad mistakes the Marvel movie shouldn’t make

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe we’ve seen a few teams establish themselves throughout its phases, but none quite like the Thunderbolts. This iconic comic book grouping is the House of Ideas’ answer to the Suicide Squad, with a lineup that brings together villains and antiheroes, which changes over time though it has several recurring members and has brought together some of the most most prominent antagonists from the stories of Spider-Man, Daredevil and more characters.

With this film, Kevin Feige has promised that fans of the franchise will see a team made up of new and familiar faces. We still don’t know who will be the characters that will make up the team that will be featured in this film, but we can assume that perhaps some of those we saw are having interesting conversations with the mysterious Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), as happened with Yelena Belova ( Florence Pugh) and US Agent (Wyatt Russell). It would not be unreasonable to imagine that Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) could return in this project after winning over the public during his appearance in Falcon and the Winter Soldier- 97%.

There are several characters that the studio could surprise us with later, such as Abomination (Tim Roth), who could also have a leading role in the film. The way Marvel Studios has handled their characters there was no chance that, say, Red Hulk would be on the team, but we still have someone similar who could have a place there. The introduction of the Thunderbolts is possibly one of the most interesting things in the MCU in recent years, due to the fact that it is “different” in the sense that its protagonists are not superheroes.

Next, we will detail the most important errors of Suicide Squad – 25% than Thunderbolts You don’t want to imitate if you want your movie to be a success:

Not having a main villain and putting padding

So far we’ve had a couple of Suicide Squad movies. The most recent, The Suicide Squad – 91%, introduced Starro, who although he was not a very faithful adaptation of the character, he served his purpose and was the threat that the team needed. But in the first one, Suicide Squad – 25%, there was not really a great villain against whom they could fight, but the story turned June Moone (Cara Delevingne) into an Enchantress, incidentally had the Joker doing his thing and this without counting the behavior of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). So that Thunderbolts successful, the film should focus on a great villain instead of a feast of villainous appearances that provide nothing more than a distraction for the fans’ view and a large number of events that could have been better used in another story.

A story that goes around the bush instead of being direct

Something Suicide Squad did – 25% was getting away from the point of what I was trying to tell. From the cliché of introducing their characters with report cards that reported things like their name and the crimes committed, and various distractions because apparently the studio did not know how to make those less steeped in the subject familiar with Deadshot and company (note that we said the studio and not David Ayer since his film ended up being reworked), Suicide Squad was very much out of line rather than to the point. Thunderbolts It would automatically make things better if you avoid all this padding and tell the story bluntly. A more linear structure than the one used by the Warner Bros. adaptation wouldn’t hurt, and we think Marvel Studios wouldn’t mind giving viewers a little work to figure out what the Thunderbolts are all about. And it is not that they have not met them before, since the characters that could appear have been in the MCU before and it has even been shown how some were recruited. We can expect new characters, but it would be a success if Marvel avoids all that drama of the presentation and goes to what matters, which is telling the story.

The fear of killing important characters

Suicide Squad wasn’t able to kill off really important or famous people. The Suicide Squad – 91% did it even though it imitated the Deadpool 2 formula – 85% chance of having better known actors to kill them quickly. Marvel should not shake hands to take risks, and something important in an adaptation of Suicide Squad it is, precisely, the death of one of its characters. The team from the first movie was by no means the “throwaway” that this squad is expected to be and with the Thunderbolts it should be no different. It would certainly be interesting for Marvel Studios to bring in well-known villains who meet their end in this movie. Also, knowing what the comics and their movie versions are like, there’s a good chance they won’t be dead long. The studio needs to take advantage of this weakness of the DC movie and do the opposite to give the viewer a shocking experience. That could be the strength that characterizes the Thunderbolts.

Paint the bad guys nicely and not like what they are

Thunderbolts You should have clear ideas about the characters that will make up the team. We know that Yelena Belova and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) could be, but they don’t really fall into the category of villains in the same way that other characters do. They may have their reasons and their past issues, but they end up being good guys. Marvel Studios could take advantage of others like Abomination or US Agent who are clearly very much on the villain side to use this to their advantage. One of the great mistakes of Suicide Squad was the extreme sympathy with which it portrayed its protagonists, making the audience see them as “villains”. If the studio wants to do something different and make a real impact on its fans while doing something a little more innovative, it would have to cast these characters as actual villains. There is no place to be afraid of showing villains being bad, but to fall into this to make them very nice would be to repeat what has been seen so many times and would move away from what the title sells, mainly.

Sell ​​something completely different from trailers

Something that seems simple, but for some reason it is difficult for film studios, is to stick to what the trailer of a film sells to the viewer. These trailers don’t always have the same scenes, but at least they capture the gist and general ideas of a movie. In the case of Suicide Squad – 25%, their trailers got a lot of attention and achieved what they were trying to do. However, the film was disappointing in comparison as it didn’t come close to what was shown to build anticipation. To this we can add the fact that the film was modified by the studio and what the public saw in theaters was not really what its director intended to do.

Modify the work of your creatives and make another movie

Before it was confirmed David Yesterday he did a very different job than the one that made it to the screen. Details such as the introduction of the characters in the most clichéd way possible to the action of the film were modified by the studio because apparently they did not believe in the director’s work. There were always rumors about the existence of a cut of Ayer and it took some time before he admitted that suicide squad as we saw it was not the movie he worked on when the studio hired him. This was a serious mistake on the part of Warner Bros. and a bad sign for any creative who wants to work on his productions. While we’ll likely never see his movie intact, it’s a lesson for any studio trying to start or sustain a franchise: Allowing some creative freedom at a minimum and not betraying his talent are keys to making everything about Thunderbolts come out well and Marvel Studios can secure another win.

