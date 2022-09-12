“Thunderbolts”, “The Marvels”, “Captain America 4″, “Daredevil” and more at the Marvel presentation at D23

All the upcoming Marvel productions that will arrive at the end of 2022, in 2023 and 2024. (Marvel Studios)

Many were the followers who waited for the announcement of new titles of Marvel Studios for Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Kevin Feig I knew it, so, in the D23 Expo 2022 gave details and updates on upcoming productions. Among them stand out, the marvels, captain america 4, Daredevil and much more, but the bad news is that he did not confirm the cast of The Fantastic Four nor were there any news of what the new ones will be avengers.

The Marvels (2023)

It is the next superhero movie based on the Marvel Comics characters. Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) will star in this new film that would be a direct sequel to the series. Ms Marvel but also kind of Captain Marvel. In this new feature film we will see the powers of the three girls explosively interconnected.

“The Marvels” is the sequel to “Captain Marvel” (2019). (Marvel Studios)

Thunderbolts (2024)

Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Sebastian Stan, Hannah John-Kamen, Olga Kurylenko, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Daniel Brühl will be the Thunderbolts talents and perhaps one of the biggest Marvel news at D23. Finally the MCU will have its Suicide Squad with characters from Phase 4, except for The Winter Soldier. Action and science fiction where a group of supervillains is recruited to do missions for the government. Some call them the new Avengers.

Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Sebastian Stan, Hannah John-Kamen, Olga Kurylenko, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Daniel Brühl will be the talents of “Thunderbolts”. (Marvel Studios)

Echo (2023)

This will be the new series based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. It will be a spin-off of Hawk Eye and the ninth MCU television series that will bring back several characters.

Alaqua Cox is the star in “Echo.” (Marvel Studios)

Daredevil: Born Again (2024)

At the moment, the only confirmed information is the presence of charlie cox like Matt Murdock/Daredevil and that of Vincent D’Onofrio like Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. From here, we could expect the presence of Deborah Ann Woll like Karen and elden henson Like Fogy Nelson. But there is a detail: they confirmed that it will not be the fourth season of the series, but the first of a totally new fiction.

Charlie Thomas Cox, known as Charlie Cox, is a British actor and the face of “Darevil”. (Marvel Studios)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Sequel that will continue to explore the incomparable world of Wakanda and all the rich and varied characters introduced in the 2018 film. Of course, the most important intrigue is who will be the new Black Panther before the death of the actor Chadwick Boseman and among the most anticipated characters is the confirmation of Namor as the villain to beat. Or so it seems.

Sequel to the Marvel movie “Black Panther” (2018). (MarvelEntertainment)

Loki 2 (2023)

It is the first series of the UCM that will have a second season and whose first has become one of the best Marvel series in Disney+. Loki is back at TVA, but no one will recognize him. Therefore, the God of deception will dedicate himself to continue exploring time travel and will seek revenge on all those who have harmed him.

Tom Hiddleston is Loki. (Marvel Studios)

Werewolf by Night (2022)

Fantasy and horror film that tells about “Jack Russell, a descendant of the branch of mystically altered humans known as Lycanthropes. During the night of the full moon and the two nights surrounding it, he is forced to mutate into a werewolf, a large and powerful form that is a hybrid of human and wolf, and loses his human intellect. Through a series of events, he is also able to voluntarily mutate outside of the full moon, at which point he remains in control.”

It will arrive in October 2022.

Official poster of “Werewolf by Night” with Gael García Bernal. (DisneyPlus)

Iron Heart (2023)

Dominique Thorne is genius inventor Riri Williams in Ironheart, an original series about the creator of the most advanced armor since Iron Man. (Marvel Studios)

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2023)

Exclusive footage from the trilogy was shown revealing a tense showdown between Kang and Ant-Man. (Marvel Studios)

Secret Invasion (2023)

“Secret Invasion” chronicles how the Skrulls have stealthily infiltrated human society, seizing control of key positions in society and ensuring their ultimate victory. (Marvel Studios)

Fantastic Four (2024)

Reboot of “The Fantastic Four”, now within the MCU. (Marvel Studios)

Captain America: New World Order (2024)

“Captain America: New World Order” has been revealed to feature the surprise return to the MCU of Tim Blake Nelson as the Leader, aka Samuel Sterns. (Marvel Studios)

