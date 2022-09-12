“Thunderbolts”, “The Marvels”, “Captain America 4″, “Daredevil” and more at the Marvel presentation at D23
Many were the followers who waited for the announcement of new titles of Marvel Studios for Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Kevin Feig I knew it, so, in the D23 Expo 2022 gave details and updates on upcoming productions. Among them stand out, the marvels, captain america 4, Daredevil and much more, but the bad news is that he did not confirm the cast of The Fantastic Four nor were there any news of what the new ones will be avengers.
The Marvels (2023)
It is the next superhero movie based on the Marvel Comics characters. Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) will star in this new film that would be a direct sequel to the series. Ms Marvel but also kind of Captain Marvel. In this new feature film we will see the powers of the three girls explosively interconnected.
Thunderbolts (2024)
Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Sebastian Stan, Hannah John-Kamen, Olga Kurylenko, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Daniel Brühl will be the Thunderbolts talents and perhaps one of the biggest Marvel news at D23. Finally the MCU will have its Suicide Squad with characters from Phase 4, except for The Winter Soldier. Action and science fiction where a group of supervillains is recruited to do missions for the government. Some call them the new Avengers.
Echo (2023)
This will be the new series based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. It will be a spin-off of Hawk Eye and the ninth MCU television series that will bring back several characters.
Daredevil: Born Again (2024)
At the moment, the only confirmed information is the presence of charlie cox like Matt Murdock/Daredevil and that of Vincent D’Onofrio like Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. From here, we could expect the presence of Deborah Ann Woll like Karen and elden henson Like Fogy Nelson. But there is a detail: they confirmed that it will not be the fourth season of the series, but the first of a totally new fiction.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)
Sequel that will continue to explore the incomparable world of Wakanda and all the rich and varied characters introduced in the 2018 film. Of course, the most important intrigue is who will be the new Black Panther before the death of the actor Chadwick Boseman and among the most anticipated characters is the confirmation of Namor as the villain to beat. Or so it seems.
Loki 2 (2023)
It is the first series of the UCM that will have a second season and whose first has become one of the best Marvel series in Disney+. Loki is back at TVA, but no one will recognize him. Therefore, the God of deception will dedicate himself to continue exploring time travel and will seek revenge on all those who have harmed him.
Werewolf by Night (2022)
Fantasy and horror film that tells about “Jack Russell, a descendant of the branch of mystically altered humans known as Lycanthropes. During the night of the full moon and the two nights surrounding it, he is forced to mutate into a werewolf, a large and powerful form that is a hybrid of human and wolf, and loses his human intellect. Through a series of events, he is also able to voluntarily mutate outside of the full moon, at which point he remains in control.”
It will arrive in October 2022.
Iron Heart (2023)
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2023)
Secret Invasion (2023)
Fantastic Four (2024)
Captain America: New World Order (2024)
