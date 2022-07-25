“Thunderbolts”: the movie of the Marvel villains will be the closure of Phase 5

“Thunderbolts” logo Credit: Disney

After years of rumours, Marvel confirmed to the Thunderboltsthe group of villains that would mark the end of Phase 5 of Marvel Studios and what will come after Captain America: New World Order. In that case, it would be the meeting of a new group of characters to close a Marvel stage, but it would focus on the bad guys from the latest movies and series and who would be recruiting them is Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Falcon and The Winter Soldier, hawk eye).

Yes, the comparison is necessary: Thunderbolts it would be the suicide squad of Marvel, although that is speculated only because of the origin of the group, not because it will really be so. In the comics, this group appeared in 1997 with various formations since its inception and it is expected that the leader of the newly mentioned will be Zemothe one played by Daniel Bruhl, with a good story inside Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Deadline news site confirmed that the director will be Jake Schreier (Paper cities, Robot & Frank), and will feature a script by Eric Pearson (Black Widow). There is no more information, it only remains to wait for Marvel to release more about the film. What is quite clear, although not confirmed, is that Valentina Allegra de Fontaine began to put together a group in Falcon and The Winter Soldierwhen he went looking for John Walker/US Agent (Wyatt Russell) and then Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) in hawk eye. In the words of Kevin Feige when this character made his appearance, the director of Marvel Studios swiped: “seems to be in recruiting mode.”

The potential candidates to join this group are the aforementioned Baron Zemo, Yelena Belova and US Agent plus Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Abomination (Tim Roth) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), already that the character of Sebastián Stan never felt entirely good about playing for one of the governments that manipulated him for decades.

With this announcement, there could also be news with the premiere of she hulk, since his role in becoming involved in the legal defense of humans with superpowers would be important. Another element that marks that there could be news is the appearance of Abomination in the fiction trailer. Her role as her lawyer and her decision to protect men and women with powers through a fair trial could be the key to this group and to the arrival of others (mutants, etc.). And since nothing should be ruled out in the MCU, she could also become one of its members since not necessarily Thunderbolts It has to have the same origin as in the comics.

In the vignettes, General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross was in charge of bringing together the team of villains, unfortunately the actor who gave him life from Hulk: The Incredible Man until Black WidowWilliam Hurt, passed away in March of this year, so they could hire another actor to bring him to life and participate in this feature film.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and ThunderY Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are the last three films of Phase 4, one that has not presented the same interest in the public as the previous stages called the saga of infinity. But unlike the first three, where Thanos he was the villain to beat, here he comes into play Disney+ and the Marvel television series, which opened the field of action on several fronts. Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home Y Doc Strange 2 they presented the multiverse; the space was enlarged much more with Eternals Y Thor, and now it seems that they will focus, at least in phase 5, on what happens in the world again with the arrival of series like Daredevil: Born Again, Threw out and the fourth installment of Captain America. Black Panther: Wakanda Foverer it would be a promising start to return to the earth plane.

And in that space, there are still many things to be resolved, such as the possible return of punisher and the other heroes of Marvel-Netflixthe arrival of new villains in the series that come from Marvel, the direction that Blade will take since it was never to form a group with the other heroes and Vision (Paul Bettany), it should be remembered that the latter was recovered by a government faction of the United States for their own benefit.

Thunderbolts was announced for July 2024.

