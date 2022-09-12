‘Thunderbolts’ Will Bring Back Florence Pugh as Yelena and David Harbor as Red Guardian: This Is the Cast of Marvel’s ‘Suicide Squad’ – CINEMABLEND

D23 has been the event chosen by the studio chaired by Kevin Feige to announce the protagonists of one of its new Phase 5 films.

Florence Pugh has become one of today’s most popular and in-demand stars in the industry. So it’s not surprising that Marvel Studios wanted to make her one of the protagonists of his new project. During the D23the study chaired by Kevin Feige has announced some news about the films and series that they are preparing for the future and Thunderbolts has been one of them. The film, which is part of the Phase 5 of the study, already has a main cast and supposes the return of some very veteran characters and others who have debuted in the current Phase 4 of the franchise.

Through a ‘concept-art’, Feige has confirmed that Pugh will return to life Yelenathe sister of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) in Thunderbolts after the series Hawk Eye. But he will not be the only character in black widow, the prequel about the Russian spy, who will be part of this new team of redeemed villains. David Harbor will return as alexei shostakov/Red Guardianthe adoptive father of Natasha and Yelena, and Olga Kurylenko will do it as Antonia Dreykov/Supervisor.

From left to right: Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost, David Harbor as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Florence Pugh as Yelena/Black Widow, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Soldier of Winter, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/US Agent and Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov/Supervisor.



Another of the actresses who will return is Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghostvillain of Ant-Man and the Wasp. Also Wyatt Russell, who debuted in Falcon and the Winter Soldier What John Walker/Captain Americawill be back in Thunderbolts Along with another actress who began her career at UCM in the same Disney+ fiction as him: Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Finally, Thunderbolts will feature Marvel veteran Sebastian Stan in the role of bucky barners/Winter Soldier.

What is Thunderbolts? The quick answer is this: Marvel Suicide Squad. The long one: a team of redeemed villains who are sent on missions commissioned by the government. As you can see, the same idea of ​​the DC version that we have seen in suicide squad Y the suicide squad. In the comics, the Thunderbolts were introduced as the new superhero team following the demise of the Thunderbolts. avengers. Some of its members managed to redeem themselves and fight to do good.

In June 2022, dead line stated that Jake Schreier, director of Paper cities, had signed to be placed behind the cameras of the film. However, his participation in the project during D23 has not been confirmed.

During San Diego Comic-Con, Feige claimed that Thunderbolts will mean the end of phase 5 from Marvel and will hit theaters on July 26, 2024. Will be Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverthe sequel to Black Pantherthe one in charge of putting the finishing touch to the current Phase 4 next November 11th. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Phase 5 will begin with its premiere on February 17, 2023.

While you wait for news, check out the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that you will find on these lines.

