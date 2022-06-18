‘Thundercats’ live action: Margot Robbie and Henry Cavill become Cheetara and León-O thanks to this illustrator | entertainment pop culture

The ‘Thundercats’ was a successful American animated series of the 80s, released on January 23, 1985 and directed by Rankin Bass Productions.

It has 2 seasons and a total of 130 chapters with an approximate duration of 22 minutes.

It is about a group of extraterrestrial humanoid felines going through various adventures; among them the combat of battles against evil, personified by mutants, evil and dark creatures.

The ‘live-action’ has not reached the big screen

For more than 30 years, fans have been asking for a live action adaptation of the cartoon, however, that has not materialized.

In the year 2021, the rumor spread of a possible adaptation, under the production of Adam Wingard, producer of ‘Godzilla vs. Long’, this due to an exclusive presented by the medium ‘Deadline’.

Until now, it will not be possible to watch the story on the big screen; Fortunately, the artist SamukArts took on the task of finding the perfect Hollywood cast for the adaptation and characterized them perfectly.

This is an illustrator and digital artist that you can find on Instagram, he has 44.1 K followers and more than 623 publications.

Margot Robbie as Cheetara

Cheetara is based on a humanoid cheetah with an athletic appearance. According to the ‘thundercats.fandom’ site, her main weapon is a Bo Staff, and she has the ability to be very fast.

For this role, the artist chose the renowned Margot Robbie, who is recording the “live action” of “Barbie”.

Alexander Ludwig as Tygra

Tygra is a tiger, architect, scientist, and member of the nobility. Among his powers is the power to become invisible.

For this character, the illustrator chose the Canadian singer, actor and model, Alexander Ludwig.

According to the site ‘Magazine Venze’, the actor’s last film production was ‘Operation Gota de Navidad’, in 2020.

Panthro is a noble man, chief mechanic, engineer, and pilot of the Thundercats.

The actor Omar Sy was chosen as the best candidate for the role, a curious fact is that he was the first African-American to win a ‘César’ award in 2012:

“The actor won the 2012 César Award for Best Actor and became the first African-American actor to win the award in the same category,” wrote ‘CronoCaron.com’.

Mckenna Grace as Wilykit

Wilykit is a Thunderkittens, that is, a young Thundercats.

That is why they opted for the young actress Mckenna Grace, 16 years old, who according to the site ‘Magazine Venze’ has an extravagant fortune:

“Mckenna Grace’s net worth is around $400,000 US dollars.”

Walker Scobell as Wilycat

Wilycat, like Wilykit, belongs to the young Thundercats.

Walker Scobell made his feature film debut at the age of 15 in the hit Netflix movie ‘The Adam Project’ directed by Shawn Levy.

Currently, Disney chose him for the Percy Jackson series and he will be the protagonist.

Andrew Serkis as Mumm-ra

Mumm-ra is the main villain, he is an evil mummy who is full of grudge.

Andrew Serkis is a British director, writer and actor, who has directed movies like ‘Venom’ in 2021 with Tom Hardy as the lead.

Lion-o is the leader and Lord of the ThunderCats, who possesses many skills as a warrior. He is a character very endowed with physical powers and ingenuity that he acquires over time.