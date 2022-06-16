Thundercats, live-action movie: this is what Margot Robbie and Henry Cavill would look like as Cheetara and León-O | Cinema and series

“Thundercats”, the famous series from the 80s returned to TV and right now it is available in the HBO Max catalog. For this reason, Samukart, a fan of the classic 1985 cartoon, has made several designs in which he places margot robbie,Henry Cavill, Andy Serkis and other renowned Hollywood actors in the skin of the main characters of the cartoon.

37 years have passed, but “The Cosmic Felines” do not die. Many people who were born in the 80s and enjoyed this story continue to be interested in their favorite heroes.

Thus, the graphic artist Samukart gave himself the freedom to imagine and portray various well-known actors characterized as Leon-O, Cheetara, Munra, Tigro and Pantro.

Margot Robbie as Cheetara

Although she is preparing to be Barbie in the live-action doll, Margot Robbie would be the perfect choice to be Cheetara.

Margot Robbie. Photo: Potins

Margot Robbie as Cheetara. Photo: Instagram

Henry Cavill as Lion-O

Remembered for being Superman in the DC Universe and Geralt of Rivia in “The Witcher,” Henry Cavill could also win over fans if he chose to be Lion-O.

Henry Cavill. Photo: People.com

Henry Cavill as Lion-O. Photo: Instagram

Andy Serkis as Munra

Andy Serkis has already made history by playing Gollum in “The Lord of the Rings” and Caesar in “Planet of the Apes”, but being the legendary Munra could be a new milestone in his acting career.

Andy Serkis. Photo: AFP

Andy Serkis as Munra Photo: Instagram

Omar Sy as Panthro

We met Omar Sy in “The Untouchable Friends” and “Lupin”, productions full of drama. Perhaps venturing into the world of superheroes as Pantro would not be a bad option to give versatility to his profile as an actor.

Omar Sy. Photo: AFP

Omar Sy as Panthro Photo: Instagram

Alexander Ludwig as Tiger

Alexander Ludwig is mainly known for his role as Bjorn in the series “Vikings”. For Samukart, the actor would be the perfect choice to bring Tigro to life in a live-action film.

Alexander Ludwig. Photo: AFP