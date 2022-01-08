Thundertruck, the electric that unfolds the sails

The electric cars of the future will have “sails” composed of solar panels that can open and capture the energy needed to recharge the batteries. This, at least, is what they imagine at Wolfgang LA, the Californian creative and advertising agency that imagined Thundertruck, a very special electric concept. This vehicle is in fact equipped with two “photovoltaic sails” that unfold over the roof of the car – when it is stationary – and thus allow the batteries to be recharged. Batteries that are huge: the designers of Wolfgang LA have imagined a 180 kWh battery pack capable of providing 800 hp engines with a full 640 km of autonomy.

But the Californian concept also aims to impress in terms of performance, being able to reach 100 km / h in just 3 ” 5 in the basic version. In that for those who are not satisfied, however, the Thundertruck will be equipped with 6-wheel drive with a 300 kWh battery pack, 900 km of autonomy and 940 Hp of power. That of “photovoltaic sails” is not the only futuristic innovation applied to Thundertuck. The vehicle, in fact, is also equipped with a drone that can be detached from the upper part of the windshield to explore the path that awaits the car and analyze the air quality thanks to a Lidar system.

A “toy” so complex that it has prompted some critics to compare the Thundertruck to Batman’s Batmobile, a combination also caused by the aesthetics that seem to recall at least in part the car driven by Christian Bale in the film trilogy that director Christopher Nolan dedicated to “Dark Knight”.