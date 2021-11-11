Thursday 11 November 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Willy’s Wonderland

Jack Reacher – The Ultimate Proof

Tom Cruise in an above-the-law action. A former officer arrives in a small town to discover the instigators of a massacre of which an army sniper has been accused.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

Worth – The deal

Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci in an engaging biopic. A lawyer, charged with compensating the families of the victims of 9/11, clashes with the lobbies and the bureaucracy.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Save Private Ryan

Five Oscars for Steven Spielberg’s spectacular war film, starring Tom Hanks and Matt Damon. After the Normandy landings, a platoon led by Captain John Miller is tasked with finding and rescuing Private James Ryan, the only survivor of four brothers, all of whom died in the war. The idealistic officer will have to lead seven men over enemy lines to bring him safely home to his mother. Second Oscar as director for Spielberg, after “Schindler’s List”, for a film that begins with the memorable sequences of the landing on the beach of Omaha.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD 9.15 pm / channel 303)

Witches

Robert Zemeckis directs Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer in the adaptation of Roald Dahl’s childhood classic. America, 1960s: an orphan finds himself in the middle of a gathering of witches.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

Power Rangers

The superheroes of the famous TV series in an intergalactic action. Following an explosion, five boys acquire exceptional powers which they will use to save Earth from a witch.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

Willy’s Wonderland

Bloody grotesque action with Nicolas Cage. A man finds himself with the tires of his car flat in a remote Nevada town. To pay for the repair, he agrees to clean up an abandoned room, ignoring that the place is inhabited by giant killer puppets.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

Unfortunately you are there

Ironic romantic comedy. A marital counselor has a disastrous love life, and all the women who date him are overwhelmed by trouble. Until the arrival of a beautiful designer.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

My boys

Rain of strong emotions with Clive Owen for a film that points straight to the heart. A widowed sports reporter has to deal with Artie, his six-year-old son. Raising a child who is missing a mother is not, however, easy for Joe, who has never been a father in his life. The situation is complicated when they are joined for the holidays by Harry, the teenage son from his first marriage. Joe opts for a permissive method in defiance of strict rules and conventions but his choice will cause a lot of trouble. From the director of the famous “Shine”, based on a true story.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

I leave with the madman

Road movie with Robert Downey Jr. and Zach Galifianakis, from the director of ‘The Hangover’. To witness the birth of his son, a man travels across the country with an eccentric stranger.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

I stop when I want Masterclass

Second chapter of the Sydney Sibilia trilogy with Edoardo Leo. At the request of Inspector Coletti, Pietro gathers the band of researchers to stop the spread of smart drugs

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

Penguin Bloom

Naomi Watts in a touching biopic. Samantha is paralyzed due to an accident on a trip to Thailand. Forced in a wheelchair, she enters a deep depressive state from which she will slowly emerge thanks to a wounded magpie, which her children have given her.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

Jason Bourne

Fifth chapter of the saga. Jason Bourne has been kicked out of the CIA again and is helped by Nick Parsons, a former CIA agent, to get hold of some secret files, including the Treadstone in which Bourne is personally involved. The hacking operation is, however, discovered by the agent Heater Lee who immediately reports it to the director Dewey, not knowing, however, that he is himself the mastermind of the Treadstone. Now wanted by the whole CIA, Bourne will have to flee, trying to find answers to questions about his past. With Matt Damon

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

Frozen

Chilling thriller drama. Three college students, Dan, his girlfriend, and his friend Joe, indulge in a day of snowboarding fun. While they are going up with the chairlift for the last descent before closing, the power is turned off and the three friends remain suspended in the void and exposed to frost. They soon realize that no one will come to save them and their survival instincts will lead them to extreme choices. With Emma Bell, Shawn Ashmore

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 314)

Michael Clayton

Michael Clayton is a former prosecutor who does dirty business for one of the largest law firms in New York. The same study that is leading to a very long lawsuit against U / North, a company that operates in the agricultural chemicals sector, is accused of producing foods that cause cancer. But lawyer Arthur Edens, Michael’s close friend and colleague, has a psychological breakdown that leads him to sabotage the entire lawsuit. Marty Bach, co-founder of the studio, blackmails Michael, who needs money to settle some debts, to make Edens think. But when Edens is killed by the U / North hitmen, who attempt to pass the event off as suicide, Michael decides to carry out what Arthur had started.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

The bomb

Two young people arrive in America to make it big as actors, but they will find the gangster business more profitable.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)