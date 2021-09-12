Lecco, 10 September 2021 – Four evenings of screenings and special guests for the beginning of the ordinary activity of the cinema in the center of Lecco, which has been closed for forty years.

The next weekend will represent for the Nuovo Aquilone a synthesis of the ordinary programming which in this way begins on an ongoing basis.

The start of the projections will be on 16 September at 9 pm and will be the evening in which the meaning of the presence of the room and the role it will have for the Christian community will be highlighted.

A great masterpiece of author’s “Brother, where are you?” by Joel and Ethan Coen, played by George Clooney and John Turturro among others. The new Aquilone will in fact offer first-run films without forgetting the most significant works of the past.

Guest of the first evening Francesco Ranieri Martinotti, president of Anac, the National Association of Cinematographic Authors who will deliver the Carlo Lizzani prize (awarded to the Nuovo Aquilone on the occasion of the 78th Venice International Film Festival) to the real winners, the 100 volunteers of the room .

On Friday 17 September Gianni Amelio will be a guest at the Nuovo Aquilone with his latest film “Hammamet”, starring among the by Piefrancesco Favino. This evening will highlight a second dimension of the room: the possibility for the public to dialogue with the great masters and actors of the cinema.

Saturday 18 – in Italian premiere (in the rest of the cinemas the film will go to the end of October) – will be presented “The man who sold his skin”, by Kaouther Ben Hania. In connection there will be the lead actor (along with Monica Bellucci) Yahya Mahyni. This third appointment shows how the Nuovo Aquilone will often be the protagonist of the Italian panorama by screening films in preview, chosen by directors and productions as the place to make their works debut in Italy.

Finally, Sunday 19 September, with a guest on stage in the Nuovo Aquilone Sabrina Guzzanti with her film presented in these days at the Venice festival “Spin time, what an effort democracy!”, A work that focuses on current issues such as the home, justice, charity and the social pact. It is the new cinema of Lecco will not fail to think about the themes that animate the life of our country.

