Thursday 18 November 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, 800 heroes

800 heroes

The highest global gross of 2020 is the action that reconstructs the Japanese attack on Shanghai. 1937: a handful of Chinese soldiers put up a strenuous resistance to the Japanese invasion.

Work without an author

From the director of ‘The Lives of Others’, a daring drama set against the backdrop of the German twentieth century. An artist falls in love with the daughter of a gynecologist, the former author of a heinous crime.

I fall from the clouds

The film debut of Checco Zalone in a comedy full of gags. An aspiring singer from Puglia moves to Milan in search of success and falls in love with the daughter of a Northern League player.

Me, her and her children

Ice Cube in a light-hearted romantic comedy. Nick wants to impress the divorced Suzanne but has to contend with the two nasty kids, who hate any mum’s suitor.

Transformers 4 – Age of Extinction

Mark Wahlberg in the fourth chapter of the saga dedicated to Hasbro characters. A few years after the destruction of Chicago, an inventor finds Optimus Prime, the leader of the Autobots.

The Score

Robert De Niro, Edward Norton and Marlon Brando in a Frank Oz thriller. A burglar about to change his life lets himself be dragged into one last blow by an old fence.

The easy life

Luca Pellegrini conducts Stefano Accorsi, Pierfrancesco Favino and Vittoria Puccini. A doctor meets a friend and his wife in Africa, with whom he was in love, and past conflicts resurface.

The infiltrator

HBO biopic based on Yaron Svoray’s investigative book. Germany, 1990s: an Israeli journalist infiltrates a secret organization that wants to revive Nazism.

A child suddenly

Christian Clavier in a brilliant comedy with amusing misunderstandings. The life of a middle-aged couple changes radically with the arrival of a young man who claims to be their son.

I can stop when I want – Ad honorem

Final chapter of the Sydney Sibilia trilogy with Edoardo Leo and a cast of stars. The gang teams up with the Murena to stop the murderous plan of a former researcher seeking revenge.

Shiraz – The city of roses

Adrien Brody and Salma Hayek in the thriller based on the novel by Dalia Sofer. Tehran, 1979: arrested and tortured for espionage, a rich Jew receives a proposal to regain his freedom.

Pitch Black

Hit by a meteor shower, an intergalactic spaceship is forced to make a crash landing on an unknown desert planet on the eve of an eclipse that aligns three solar stars and plunges it into an endless night. The diverse group of travelers – including a dangerous criminal in custody – must face flocks of monstrous photophobic birds, which devour them one by one.

Everest

Jake Gyllenhaal and Kira Knightley in an exciting film inspired by the events that characterized the attempt to reach the summit of the highest mountain in the world.

Last night

Michael plans commercial property renovations, Joanna is an aspiring freelance novel writer. They have been married for four years and lead a comfortable life in New York. During a business dinner, Joanna notices a special understanding between her husband and his new and handsome colleague. Michael confesses his attraction to Laura. The moment is apparently passed but the theme of an extra-marital desire will recur for both of us. Michael will travel to Philadelphia to meet a client, and will go there with Laura and the fantasy of indulging in that infidelity. Meanwhile in New York Joanna will be surprised over a coffee by Alex, a love already met and never passed who writes books and lives in Paris with the wrong woman. On the same night but in distinct and distant places, Michael and Joanna will suffer the invincible force of desire.

Let’s lose sight of it

Gepy Fuxas is a well-known television personality who conducts a program on human cases treated with superficiality. In one of the episodes on the problems of the handicapped, a very young paraplegic girl named Arianna begins to provoke him from the public. The intervention will be catastrophic for Gepy’s life: the next day the broadcast is suspended and he fired. Abandoned by everyone, Gepy realizes that his life was built solely by his television image. An old colleague offers him a place at “Televerita ‘”. Antonazzi gives him a Fuxas he meets Arianna again and by attending her he will understand how empty his life is and how interesting Arianna’s is. An understanding is born between the two, but they seem destined to leave each other, to “lose sight of each other”, only to find themselves more mature and aware.

