Thursday 18 November, saint of the day, birthdays and horoscope

European Antibiotics Day

European Antibiotics Day is a European public health initiative which aims to raise awareness of the threat posed by antibiotic resistance, as well as the prudent use of antibiotics.

Statistical data show that the number of patients infected with resistant bacteria is constantly increasing in the European Union. Antibiotic resistance represents today one of the greatest threats to public health.

Their prudent use, on the other hand, can help stop the onset of resistant bacteria and maintain the effectiveness of drugs available for future generations.

World Road Victims Day

The anniversary was established by the UN in 2005 with the aim of remembering the many people who died on the roads, but also to sensitize motorists on the correct driving behavior and on the need to be behind the wheel only and exclusively when one is perfectly conscious. and aware of what is happening around them.

Among the victims there are also many members of the police who, every day, risk their lives to fulfill their duty.

Today is the anniversary: ​​of the collapse of the Zuider Zee dam (1421); of the production of the first English book printed with the press, “Dictes or Sayengis of the Philosophers”By William Caxton; the performance in Paris of Molière’s “The Precious Ridicules” (1659); the birth of the Nunziatella military school in Naples (1787); the establishment of the five time zones by the US railways (1883); the independence of Latvia from Russia (1981); the rejection of George Bernard Shaw’s Nobel prize money (1926); the release of the animated short film “Steamboat Willie” by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks (1928); the tragedy of the ocean liner Simon Bolivar (1939); the bombing of Berlin (1943); the release of the untitled album of the hard rock group Led Zeppelin (1971); the release of Genesis’ The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway (1974); the mass suicide of Jonestown (1978); Bill Watterson’s first comic strip of Calvin & Hobbes; King’s Cross Fire (1987); the approval of the new constitution in South Africa (1993); the state funeral of the 18 Italians who died in the attack on Nassiriya in Iraq (2003); the establishment of the European Antibiotics Day; of cyclone Cleopatra in Sardinia, Calabria and Salento (2013); of the first gay pride in Antarctica (2020).

Those born on November 18 – under the zodiac sign of Scorpio – are people in eternal movement. Lively and versatile, they always keep new ideas. However, they tend to hide suffering and worries.

Birthday Today: Margaret Eleanor Atwood; Kirk Hammett; Enrica Bonaccorti; Angelo Borrelli; Billie Eilish; Stefania Giannini; Amanda Lear, Anna Marchesini; Aldo Montano; Vittoria Puccini; Oewn Wilson.

Attilio Bertolucci, Louis-Jacques-Mandé Daguerre, Gio Ponti, Santorre di Santarosa, Compay Segundo were also born on this day.

Aries

International business day… better to say personal, since Taurus, which today hosts the Moon, symbolizes productivity, money in all its forms. You have worked well, judging by the fruits you are getting: unmissable opportunities and a new network of valuable social contacts for the future. You earn, you save, but of course you also spend a little bit.

Bull

Heaven is interested in your sign, placing the Moon in Taurus, Venus in Capricorn and Neptune in Pisces. There is something unreal about this autumn time, at least as far as emotions are concerned, overwhelming on all levels of the relationship with the loved one. There is no shortage of encouraging signs at work: you are moving in the right direction. Unforgettable the evening …

Twins

The influences coming from your twelfth house suggest a bit of introspection to start off again when you have clarified within yourself, that is, tomorrow when the Moon passes in your sign. Less and less likely to suffer limitations and habits, you are ready to make a good change in everyday life with the help of a wise person.

Cancer

Great day. La Luna Toro invites you to field a project in collaboration with old friends. If you have to take on a task that is certainly pleasant but also very important, you have nothing to fear: just act. You have been preparing for some time. You don’t even lack the magic touch of good luck and the help of people who respect you and appreciate what you do.

Lion

At work you are well equipped and sufficiently shrewd to verify the possibility of implementing a project so as not to waste time and energy on objectives beyond your reach. If you are convinced of what you want, there are perfect stars for making important decisions, especially when it comes to career and self-affirmation. Back pains.

Virgin

Magnificent today the Moon in the ninth field. As the sage states, thinking big you get at least half, ‘the hornet has no wings but it doesn’t know it, so it flies’, states a maxim. In other words, with confidence in oneself and one’s resources, one can go very high. If you add the kind and intelligent approach to others, you will certainly make a furore.

Weight scale

An ideal day to take stock of the situation, a small examination of conscience. The Moon in the eighth field represents the right mental moment to give a change to the existential chapters that need new solutions and stimuli. Often closing a chapter means starting over for the better! Therefore, if you have done your calculations well, you can move in that direction.

Scorpio

Teased by the dissonant Moon, lose your usual amiability and show the whole world, including your partner, your most angular sides: twists and mood swings of the partner are expected, which provocatively measures your tolerance rate. A decrease in concentration is possible in work, with a consequent slowdown and decrease in production capacity.

Sagittarius

Everything seems more or less calm, so you can stop for a moment to collect your ideas to take stock of the situation. Some tensions in the workplace make you think, but they are independent of your will. Enjoy the quiet moment that seems to be so well shared by your partner and family; the secret of happiness lies in the little things.

Capricorn

The stars give you liveliness and good humor: for many of you, travels, exchanges and chatter are expected to be seasoned with joy. Cultural events and pleasant programs with friends will be the pleasant leitmotiv of the day. In the life of a couple it is easy to love and agree when one is ready to turn a blind eye to differences in order to share a common interest.

aquarium

The Moon in Taurus cannot be trusted, so much so that, taking you by surprise, it puts back into circulation painful memories and mistakes to be forgotten. Even misunderstandings and encounters with people from the past cannot be ruled out. And in love? Between desire for novelty, favorable opportunities and a pinch of recklessness dictated by self-confidence … you could make a mess!

Fish

You have quicksilver on you today, with Moon, Venus, Mercury and Mars in friendly signs – quick ideas followed by equally timely action. Winning decisions, fast and risk-free travel; excellent performance in school and in business. The dialogue with the loved one will be fluid and affectionate; you will talk openly about your mutual feelings, without any embarrassment.