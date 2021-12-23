Thursday 23 December 2021 – A heart that is always ready

Today’s Gospel: Lk 1: 57-66

In those days, it was time for Elizabeth to give birth and she gave birth to a son. Her neighbors and relatives heard that the Lord had manifested his great mercy in her, and they rejoiced with her.

Eight days later they came to circumcise the child and wanted to call him by the name of his father, Zaccarìa. But his mother intervened: “No, his name will be Giovanni.”

They said to her, “There is none of your kindred with that name.” Then they would ask his father with nods what he wanted his name to be. He asked for a tablet and wrote: “John is his name.” Everyone was amazed. Instantly his mouth was opened and his tongue loosed, and he spoke, blessing God.

All their neighbors were filled with awe, and all these things were talked about throughout the mountainous region of Judea. All those who heard them kept them in their hearts, saying: “What will this child ever be?” And indeed the hand of the Lord was with him.

I contemplate:

Oh Astro:

To see the sun and to have a sense of light one must be in darkness. The Lord rises on souls who recognize themselves in darkness.

We need to recognize ourselves in the darkness. The mystery of the Incarnation of the Word, the Christmas mystery is a mystery of humility. It is the story of God’s humiliation, and we can only know and receive this mystery in humility.

We are all exposed to the temptations of spiritual pride: we know, we believe, we receive the Lord, we desire him….

how many of us! While the truth is another: we do not know how to love the Lord without the Lord, we do not know him if he does not reveal himself.

If there is a ray of light in our life it is a gift from God, not ours.

Commentary on the Gospel of the day:

“What will this child ever be?” And truly the hand of the Lord was with him …

A clean and orderly heart immediately realizes the visit that the Lord is about to grant him. A heart reconciled with everyone and with everything, a free heart, without chains, without barriers, a heart that is always ready: this is what the Lord asks of us who is preparing to enter our life.

His coming is a spiritual, interior, intimate, perpetual realization. In his coming among us, the Son of God is fulfilled and fulfills us: he as an obedient and docile son to the Father’s will, knowing that it will not be an easy life; and we as creatures available for constructive imitation, aware that it is the only way to become people of faith.

True, authentic, motivated faith; available faith, faith involved with all those who sincerely await the coming Son of God. Faith that breaks, faith that breaks every chain that binds us to idols, of any kind, faith that breaks every barrier that distances us from “He who was, who is and who is to come”. Faith that transforms definitively, faith that changes for eternity.