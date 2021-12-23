Thursday 23 December 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Comedians

The Town

Ben Affleck writes, directs and stars in a thriller with Rebecca Hall, Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner and Blake Lively. A skilled robber falls in love with the manager of the bank he robbed.

Comedians

Ale & Franz and Christian De Sica in the play by Gabriele Salvatores, based on the play by Trevor Griffiths. Six would-be comedians must impress a prominent talent scout.

Dickens – The man who invented Christmas

Dan Stevens and Christopher Plummer in the biopic, dedicated to the English writer Charles Dickens, which tells the stormy creation of a literary classic: ‘A Christmas Carol’.

Peter Rabbit

The irreverent character created by Beatrix Potter is the protagonist of a fantastic live action adventure that sees the crafty rabbit struggling with a gruff neighbor.

The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the King

11 Oscars to the third chapter of Peter Jackson’s Tolkenian saga. Sauron’s forces prepare the final attack. Frodo and Sam head to Mount Doom to destroy the Ring.

Pan Am Flight 73

The gripping thriller that tells the true story of Neerja Bhanot, the brave stewardess of a flight hijacked by a group of terrorists in 1986, with over 300 passengers on board.

The sun at midnight – Midnight Sun

Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger in a poignant love story. A rare disease prevents Katie from exposing herself to sunlight but in the moonlight she falls madly in love with Charlie.

A beautiful mind

4 Oscars and 4 Golden Globes for Ron Howard’s masterpiece with Russell Crowe and Jennifer Connelly. The compelling biography of John Nash, mathematical genius and Nobel laureate suffering from schizophrenia.

Me, them and Lara

Carlo Verdone directs and plays a comedy with Laura Chiatti. A missionary priest returns to Rome, finds his family in disarray and meets a girl who turns his life upside down.

Beyond The Edge – The masters of illusion

Magic meets skill on the gaming table in a film with Antonio Banderas. A cheater plans to bankrupt a casino, but a mysterious man ruins his plans.

The girl with tulips

Alicia Vikander, Christoph Waltz and Dane DeHaan in a troubled love triangle. Amsterdam, 17th century: a merchant’s wife falls in love with a painter and runs away with him.

Fast & Furious 8

Eighth film in the Fast & Furious series and first episode of the post-Walker era. Dom and Letty, happily married, enjoy a well-deserved honeymoon in Cuba. One day Dom is approached by a mysterious and charming woman who blackmails him, forcing him to work for her. With Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodríguez, Charlize Theron

The Mummy

“This is Princess Ahmanet, she will reclaim what she has been denied”. Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe in the spectacular reboot of the 1932 film of the same name. Nick Morton, a mercenary who collaborates with the army, inadvertently awakens a millenary creature, the mummy of Princess Ahmanet who, designated to the throne of Egypt, left herself blind with anger by making a pact with the god of death Seth. Returned to life, Ahmanet plans to use Nick to regain her powers and cast her terrible curse on all of humanity.

Insider – Behind the Truth

A researcher in a tobacco company is tired of remaining silent in the face of the constant manipulations he witnesses, and becomes the key witness in the maxi-lawsuit filed against the tobacco industry. At his side is Lowell (Al Pacino), a CBS reporter always on the hunt for some exclusive.

Finally Christmas

December 25 is approaching. Gigi and his wife Alice are busy organizing the Christmas party that their teenage sons Riccardo and Niki like so much, but something will upset their preparations. On December 22nd a “strange” client, Cinzia, gets into Alice’s taxi who, in crisis because she is abandoned by her lover, barricades herself desperately in her car. Alice fears that she too may, sooner or later, be betrayed and runs for cover by organizing an exotic escape that will strengthen her bond with Gigi, thanks to a particular travel agent, Carlo Loiacono. the misadventures of their children, grandmother Wanda, new and old friends will put them to the test …

