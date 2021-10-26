Thursday 28 October, saint of the day, birthdays and horoscope

Today Saints Simon and Jude are celebrated. Bill Gates, Julia Roberts and Eros Ramazzotti have their birthdays. Here is the horoscope of the 12 zodiac signs.

Today, Thursday 28 October, Saints Simon and Judas (apostles) are celebrated as well as: Saint Ferruccio, martyr; Saint Fedele, martyr; Saints Vincent, Sabina and Cristeta, martyrs; San Genesio, martyr; San Salvio, bishop of Amiens; Saint Pharaoh, bishop of Meaux; San Germano, abbot; saints Francesco Serrano, titular bishop of Tipasa and apostolic vicar of Fujian, and Joachim Royo Pérez, Giovanni Alcober Figuera and Francesco Díaz del Rincón, Dominican priests, martyrs; St. John Ðạt, priest and martyr; St. Rodrico Aguilar, priest and martyr; blessed Salvatore Damiano Enguix Garés, father of a family, martyr; blessed Giuseppe Ruiz Bruitola, priest and martyr.

It is the 301st day of the year and there are 64 days left until the end of 2021.

Anniversaries

Today is the anniversary: ​​of Thomas Edison’s first patent (1868); the founding of Harvard University (1636); the independence of Czechoslovakia (1918); the beginning of prohibition in America (1919); the March on Rome of the fascist squads of Benito Mussolini (1922); the official inauguration of the Rovato – Soncino and the operation of the complete Cremona-Iseo railway line (1932); the election of Pope John XXIII (1955); the fire in the Baku local subway where more than 300 people died (1995); of the inauguration of the Statue of Liberty (1886).

In Greece we celebrate the Day of No. To commemorate the rejection of the ultimatum of Benito Mussolini which cost Greece the Italian invasion (1940).

Birthdays

Those born on October 28 – under the zodiac sign of Scorpio – are people who love study and deepening. Ambitious, inflexible, and even strict with themselves, those born on this day can often feel nervous and have difficulty managing relationships with others.

Birthday today: Mahmoud Ahmadinejad; Diego Bianchi; Bill Gates; Ben Harper; Joaquin Phoenix; Eros Ramazzotti; Julia Roberts. Horace Smith, Evelyn Waugh, Jonas Salk, Auguste Escoffier were also born today.

Today’s horoscope

Here’s how the 12 zodiac signs will spend the day according to the predictions of oroscopi.info.

Aries

Keep the handbrake on until the 11 o’clock coffee, then breathe a sigh of relief and shift into higher gear. From that moment on, the stellar spotlights will turn on the sentimental sector, in pole position … If you were waiting for the right moment to snatch a promise or set up an important project, full speed ahead: now or never! Work will be a source of opportunities.

Bull

You stand up with your right foot, then around noon you will proceed with your left foot. A little for the last quarter of the Moon in Leo, a little for the latent mood that slows down your private and professional initiatives. In a couple’s relationship you ask, maybe you demand, and the partner answers you badly. At work, anxiety increases and, therefore, listlessness, distraction.

Twins

The day smiles at you thanks to a friendly sky, promoter of impulses and optimism. You are aware of your qualities that enable you to take the right steps and interventions to achieve what you propose. Get involved in your work, introduce new initiatives. In the field of love, with Venus sextile to Jupiter, and there is nothing impossible …

Cancer

Productive day. So that you can plan activities and personal things, remember that until the evening you are followed by a Moon able to give you the money you are waiting for. Venus and Jupiter are your wild cards: they represent such a strong energy that allows you to dare even what you usually fear… Love then embellishes everything, invites you to plan a journey.

Lion

Great day! It’s time to push on the accelerator to reach an important milestone: there is no shortage of ideas and opportunities to enhance your professional activity. A negotiation will reopen that seemed to have stopped. Your sensuality is enhanced by planetary designs that want you to be charming, full of new curiosities, sparkling initiatives.

Virgin

Confidentiality is never too much, so you do well not to flag certain projects from the rooftops. However, if you have doubts about the most appropriate way to act, do not be afraid to confide in a friend who enjoys your trust: he will give you excellent advice! It’s time to undergo maintenance checks and cosmetic treatments, which have recently been neglected.

Weight scale

A splendor of the day, thanks to the sextile of the Moon with your sign, without neglecting Venus in a very favorable aspect with Jupiter. A recently born friendship runs fast on the highway of love: escape is impossible, you are already up to your neck in it! Encouraging news at work: there will be an opportunity to improve both earnings and image.

Scorpio

Ideal Thursday to raise your quotes in the professional and financial field. Go ahead, the prospects are great! If you work for others, the sky of the day offers consolidation from a professional point of view, greater responsibilities, it is true, but also greater power. The partner will finally offer you… understanding, affection, sweetness.

Sagittarius

Really enjoyable day, enlivened by new contacts and good news. Accomplice Mercury in sextile and the Moon in Leo, space away with the imagination; if you travel for work, today a new acquaintance brings you luck. Good news for singles: a sudden stroke of the accelerator will lead you to find peace and consolation in the arms of a new love.

Capricorn

A mischievous Moon will enjoy causing some communication defects with the people around you, creating a certain bad mood. Do not be too influenced, however, and above all learn to practice a healthy and precious detachment. Possible clouds on your relationship as a couple, but they will be temporary: you cannot guarantee absolute availability to the partner.

aquarium

Go ahead, unleash all your organizational skills, plan your work as only you know how to do when you really work: you will be proud of the results! Thanks to a remarkable practical sense you will be able to give a definitive settlement to many questions. Today’s fantastic sky will grant you the impossible even in love. Eventful, pleasant the evening.

Fish

Let yourself go to love and incredible wonders, fantastic magic will happen around you; for example, you will be able to attract the thoughts of others to you, like magnets. Do your best to attract the glances of those you seriously like! There will be no shortage of ideas to make you appreciated in the workplace: your strategic intelligence will allow you to achieve success.