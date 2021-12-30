Thursday 30 December 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, School of Mafia

School of Mafia

Nino Frassica, Paola Minaccioni and Emilio Solfrizzi in the comedy by Alessandro Pondi. Three scions of the New York underworld are sent to Sicily to receive ‘mafia lessons’.

Lion – The way home

Dev Patel (“The Millionaire”) and Nicole Kidman in the thrilling true story of a man in search of his family. In the 1980s, a four-year-old boy, Saroo, gets on the wrong train and from central India finds himself in chaotic Calcutta. Alone and frightened, he experiences a thousand vicissitudes and is finally taken to an orphanage. Thanks to a social worker, Saroo is entrusted to an Australian married couple. Twenty-five years later, now a student at the University of Melbourne, Saroo will use his very few childhood memories and Google Earth to find his home.

The Family Man

Comedy with Nicolas Cage, Tea Leoni and Don Cheadle. Thanks to a mysterious stranger, a manager discovers what his life would have been like if he had married his ex-girlfriend.

Rufus and the secret door

Adventure in a fantastic key for a mixed media film. At their grandmother’s house, Scott and friend Emily find Rufus, a hairy creature who asks for their help in saving his kingdom.

Chain reaction

Thriller with Keanu Reeves, Morgan Freeman and Rachel Weisz. Chicago: the discovery of a formula that allows you to extract energy from water is tempting both to a gang of criminals and to the FBI.

The Spy – A Most Wanted Man

From the master John Le Carre ‘novel, a spy thriller with Philip Seymour Hoffman and Rachel McAdams (“True Detective”). Issa Karpov, a mysterious immigrant of Russian-Chechen origins, arrives in Hamburg to recover the money left to him by his father and ends up in the crosshairs of the Secret Service whose investigations are conducted by Gunther Bachmann, a cynical lone agent with a series of failures behind him. It will be up to him and his team to understand if Karpov is a dangerous terrorist or an innocent at the center of a sensational mistake. Also in the cast are Robin Wright, Daniel Bruhl and Willem Dafoe.

The answer is in the stars

From the Nicholas Sparks novel, a romantic story with Britt Robertson and Scott Eastwood. A great love passion breaks out between a rodeo ace and a modern art student.

Miss Marx

Biopic by Susanna Nicchiarelli on the life of Eleanor Marx, daughter of the famous Karl, with Romola Garai and Patrick Kennedy. Intelligent and free, she carries on her father’s ideology, fighting for equal opportunities for women. But in private his determination falters.

Ocean’s 8

Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Rihanna in an action-comedy from the director of ‘The Hunger Games’. After five years in prison preparing the perfect heist, Debbie Ocean takes action and assembles a team of robbers: she wants to take advantage of a dance party to steal a diamond necklace worth 150 million dollars kept inside the Metropolitan Museum in New York. Female version sequel to the trilogy formed by “Ocean’s Eleven – Play your game ‘,” Ocean’s Twelve ‘and “Ocean’s Thirteen”, directed by Steven Soderbergh, here as producer.

The talent of the hornet

Sergio Castellitto, Lorenzo Richelmy and Anna Foglietta in a thriller by Giacomo Cimini. A radio DJ receives a call from a man who threatens to blow himself up in the center of Milan.

The Father – Nothing is as it seems

Oscar for screenplay and Anthony Hopkins, together with Olivia Colman in a film written and directed by Florian Zeller, in his directorial debut. London: a man suffering from senile dementia suddenly finds a completely unknown daughter and son-in-law at home.

Hunter’s Prayer – On the run

Action-thriller with Sam Worthington based on “For the dogs”, the third novel by Kevin Wignall. Lucas, a lone killer, is hired to kill the young Ella, however, when the time comes, he doesn’t feel like shooting and the plan fails, setting in motion a perverse game of cat and mouse. Murderer and victim are now both sentenced to death and therefore forced to form a difficult alliance, while being hunted across Europe. Their only hope of survival is to stop those who brutally murdered Ella’s family and bring them to justice.

Hurricane – Hurricane Warning

From the director of “The Fast and the Furious”, a breathtaking action-movie. While a very dangerous hurricane is approaching, a group of criminals tries to access a safe whose code is known only by a young woman who works in the security field. With Maggie Grace

The Ride – Champion Story

John is a sensitive and intelligent boy who lives in a difficult context: he has a violent father and an older brother who is part of a group of skinheads. One night to defend his mother from yet another attack by his father, John stabs him and is sent to a juvenile prison. His mother dies when he is still in prison. After 7 years, the boy is given in foster care to a couple, Maryanna and Eldridge Buultjens and to his amazement, John finds himself having a black foster father. Thanks to this kind and courageous couple, John will learn to let himself be loved, he will learn to overcome racial prejudice, he will find the courage to be himself, he will defend Eldridge from that group of Nazi skins of which he himself was a part and he will find he will save his brother from a disbanded life. But above all he will learn to ride BMX and thanks to the encouragement of his father, he will learn not to give up and to chase his dreams, in fact he will become a champion of BMX.

A summer by the sea

Sparkling episodic seaside comedy with Lino Banfi, Enrico Brignano, Gigi Proietti, and Victoria Silvstedt. Between sun, sea, loves, betrayals and misunderstandings, seven funny stories of Italians on vacation. The first episode, “The Count of Montecristo”, features Lino Banfi and the irrepressible Victoria Silvstedt and takes place in Puglia. Nicola, betrayed by his wife 30 years earlier, flees in shame to Sweden, where he meditates revenge against those who have tainted his honor. He then returns to his country with his beautiful but fake Swedish wife and posing as a millionaire. It will have its revenge. Episode II: “Saracinesca”: an ultra from Fiorentina, Massimo Ceccherini, on holiday in Forte dei Marmi, does everything to meet his idol, the Real Madrid goalkeeper. But due to a misunderstanding he gets very close to his Venezuelan girlfriend in search of adventures. “Traffic on the Pontina” is the excuse invented by two lovers, Nancy Brilli and Enrico Brignano, trapped in the elevator.

