Thursday 6 January 2022 Sky and Premium Cinema, The enchanted princess

Leave one day in Rome

Exciting Sky Original film by and with Edoardo Leo flanked by Marta Nieto, Claudia Gerini and Stefano Fresi. Two couples face the most delicate moment of their long life together.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

The theory of everything

Oscar to Eddie Redmayne, alongside Felicity Jones in the biopic on scientist Stephen Hawking: a life marked by disease, science and unsurpassed love for his wife Jane.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Harry Potter and the halfblood Prince

David Yates directs the sixth adventure in the saga. A mysterious manual teaches Harry Potter the secrets of black magic, but to defeat Voldemort he will need Slughorn.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD 9.15 pm / channel 303)

The princess enchants

Adventurous animated fairy tale full of magic. Ruslan is a young actor who dreams of becoming a knight, Mila is a somewhat rebellious princess. Destiny will bring them together.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

Drive Angry

Nicolas Cage and Amber Heard in a demonic action. Milton escapes from hell to take revenge on the leader of a satanic sect who killed his daughter and took his granddaughter hostage.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

No Sudden Move

Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, Ray Liotta and Jon Hamm in Steven Soderbergh’s gangster movie. Detroit, 1955: Three criminals are tasked with stealing a document, but something goes wrong.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

Mickey Blue Eyes

Hilarious gangster movie starring Hugh Grant, James Caan and Jeanne Tripplehorn. In order to marry the daughter of a New York boss, a shy English gallerist will have to show ‘mafia skills’.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

He was my son

An exceptional cast for the true story of paratrooper William Pitsenbarger. Thirty years after the Vietnam war, his parents ask the Pentagon to award him the medal of honor.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

Poor but very rich

Fausto Brizzi directs Christian De Sica and Enrico Brignano in the sequel to ‘Poveri ma richer’. The Tuccis enter politics and call for a referendum to sanction the independence of their village.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

Fast & Furious 9

Ninth chapter of the saga with Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and John Cena. Dominic Toretto gathers his team to stop his brother Jakob who has devised a plan to dominate the world.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

A matter of the heart

Antonio Albanese and Kim Rossi Stuart in a story of friendship by Francesca Archibugi. The meeting in hospital between a screenwriter and a coachbuilder will change their lives forever.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Spectacular film, based on characters from DC Comics. As Batman, Ben Affleck, and Superman, Henry Cavill, declare war on each other, a new threat emerges, jeopardizing the survival of mankind. Cast embellished by Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Diane Lane and Laurence Fishburne.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

San Andreas

Apocalyptic action with Dwayne Johnson and Alexandra Daddario. Ray Gaines, helicopter pilot of the Los Angeles Fire Brigade Rescue Team, after a terrible earthquake attempts to rescue his ex-wife and daughter Blake, trapped in a San Francisco building. It turns out that the entire San Andreas fault is shifting and will cause a series of severe earthquakes that will destroy all cities along its line. But the time left is short.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 314)

Balloon – The wind of freedom

From a true story. Summer 1979: the Strelzyk and Wetzel families have been working in secret for two years on a very risky plan to escape from East Germany and give their children a better future. Aware of the impossibility of crossing the border by land, the protagonists are involved in the design and construction of a hot air balloon with which to take off and reach the West. On the eve of their departure, the head of the Wetzel family, the creator of the project, realizes that the balloon would not hold the weight of all the fugitives and lets the Strelzyk family leave. The balloon, however, crashes to the ground less than 200 meters from the border with West Germany, throwing the two families in despair in search of freedom. With Thomas Kretschmann (“Hitman: Agent 47”).

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

SMS – In disguise

Comedy written, directed and performed by Vincenzo Salemme, with Giorgio Panariello and Enrico Brignano. After almost twenty years of marriage and two children, Tommaso, Vincenzo Salemme, is still madly in love with his wife Chicca, Lucrezia Lante della Rovere. But when, by mistake, Tommaso sends a very spicy SMS to Chiara, Luisa Ranieri, the wife of his best friend, the lawyer Gino, convinced to send it to Chicca, what Tommaso would never have expected happens: Chiara, convinced that Tommaso wants to start a clandestine relationship with her, he begins to give life to a series of embarrassing and equivocal situations that risk putting the marriage of both of them in crisis.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)