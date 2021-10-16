Thursday 7 October 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Gambit

Gambit

Colin Firth and Cameron Diaz in a scam comedy. An art expert wants to sell a fake Monet to an English tycoon with the complicity of a volcanic American girl.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

The hidden color of things

Silvio Soldini directs Valeria Golino and Adriano Giannini in a love story. Emma, ​​a resolute blind woman, enters the life of a charming advertiser with a troubled past.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Butch Cassidy

4 Oscars at the Western with Paul Newman and Robert Redford as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Hunted after a train robbery, the two bandits leave Bolivia for one last blow.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD 9.15 pm / channel 303)

Water Horse – The legend of the abyss

From the creators of ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’, a fantasy adventure. A child discovers a water horse near Lochness and hides it in his bathtub.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

10 Minutes Gone

Action with Bruce Willis and Michael Chiklis in pursuit of the truth. After a robbery ended badly, a criminal loses 10 minutes of memory, essential to understand who betrayed him.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

The Vigil – He Won’t Let You Go

Spooky horror from the producers of ‘Insidious’. A young Jew from New York agrees to watch over a deceased following the dictates of his religion and witnesses supernatural events.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

What to expect when you expect

Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez and Anna Kendrick in a romantic ensemble comedy. Five pregnant couples prepare for the joys and worries of their future as parents.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

Minari

6 nominations and 1 Oscar 2021 and 1 Golden Globe for a multicultural fresco. 1980s: a Korean family moves to Arkansas to pursue the American dream.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

Loading... Advertisements

A fairytale wedding

Comedy by Carlo Vanzina with Adriano Giannini and Ricky Memphis. A group of high school friends reunites after 20 years for a wedding. They will take stock of their lives.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

Journey to the mysterious island

Dwayne Johnson and Michael Caine in an adventure from the novel by Jules Verne. After decrypting a message, a boy and his stepfather discover an island inhabited by incredible animals.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

Judas and the Black Messiah

2 Oscars at the biopic with Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield. Chicago, 1960s: a petty criminal, blackmailed by the FBI, infiltrates the Black Panthers to help capture their leader.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

Colombian

“Cataleya, don’t forget where you come from.” A story of blood and revenge, with Zoe Saldana. At the age of 9, little Cataleya Restrepo witnesses the murder of her family entangled in criminal relations with Don Luis, a ruthless boss from Bogota ‘. Having escaped the massacre, she takes refuge in Chicago with her uncle Emilio, who is also in bad business, and where over the years she transforms, thanks to the man’s teachings, into a cold murderer wanted all over the States. FBI Special Agent James Ross is on his trail, but Cataleya is now ready to avenge the deaths of her family. Don Luis’s hours are numbered.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

Shark

In this fictional horror a tsunami hits the Australian coast, invading a large part of the city. After the devastation brought by the wave, the survivors find themselves unable to get out and will have to contend with some bloodthirsty white sharks. With P. Tonkin.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15pm / channel 314)

The debt

1966, East Berlin. Rachel, David and Stephan are three young Mossad agents, charged with capturing the Nazi criminal Vogel, otherwise known as “the surgeon from Birkenau”, to have him tried in Israel. Something goes wrong and Rachel, to prevent his escape, is forced to kill him in Berlin. For thirty years the three are celebrated in their homeland as heroes. But they lied. The Nazi is still alive. It is up to the woman to get back on a plane to Ukraine to pay off the debt with her conscience, her family and her people.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

Friendly enemies – The promised partners

Osvaldo and Lucio are now two ex: one swindler, the other policeman. Osvaldo must find an honest job to win back his wife, Lucio must find a way to make money to help his daughter Viola, married and pregnant. Thanks to his experience as a former policeman, Lucio decides to open a detective agency. Osvaldo decides to impose on his consuocero his collaboration as a former expert scammer, and the unlikely couple finds themselves handling an apparently very simple first case: their client, Stella wants to be sure she can trust the man she has recently met. . What seemed like a chore instead turns into a very dangerous case that even involves the international secret services.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)