Thursday 9 December 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, 47 meters – Great White

47 meters – Great White

From the producers of ’47 Metri ‘, a new adventure in uncharted waters with Katrina Bowden. On an Australian island, five people follow the trail of a corpse devoured by sharks.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

Julie & Julia

Golden Globe to Meryl Streep in Nora Ephron’s comedy with Amy Adams and Stanley Tucci. A bored woman tests herself by experimenting with all the recipes of a famous French chef.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

I’m getting married at Christmas

Comedy with Massimo Boldi, Vincenzo Salemme and Elisabetta Canalis. A simple cook has the opportunity to prove that he is a great chef by organizing a wedding banquet in St. Moritz.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD 9.15 pm / channel 303)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Sequel to the DreamWorks animated masterpiece. Young Viking Hiccup and his faithful friend Toothless defend their village from a fearsome renegade dragon.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

Scarface

Al Pacino in the gangster-movie masterpiece by Brian De Palma, written by Oliver Stone. Cuban refugee Tony Montana climbs the heights of the underworld and becomes the king of drug trafficking.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

A kiss before I die

Thriller with Matt Dillon, Sean Young and Max Von Sydow. Obsessed with wealth, an up-and-coming psychopath seduces a wealthy girl and then eliminates her by faking her suicide.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

A United Kingdom – Love that changed history

David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike in the story of a controversial interracial love. 1947: the Prince of Botswana marries an English girl, triggering public reactions.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

The Cave – Water in the throat

An incredible true story that happened in Thailand in 2018. A group of kids on a field trip with their teacher are trapped in a cave due to the monsoon rains.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

Mr. Bean – The latest catastrophe

First feature film dedicated to the character played by Rowan Atkinson. Mistaken for an art expert, Mr Bean combines repetitive disasters in a Los Angeles museum.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

The most beautiful school in the world

Christian De Sica and Rocco Papaleo in a comedy by Luca Miniero. A principal interested in twinning with a Ghanaian school mistakenly sends the proposal to a Neapolitan institute.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

The Legend of the Pianist on the Ocean

Giuseppe Tornatore adapts Alessandro Baricco’s text in the film with Tim Roth on the story of an orphan, born and raised on a ship. Golden Globe to the music of Ennio Morricone.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

Power Attack 3 – Angel Has Fallen

“Don’t worry about finding me, because I will find you”. Bodyguard chief Mike Banning and United States President Allan Trumbull are fishing together when an armed drone attack hits them, seriously injuring the two. Trumbull falls into a coma while Banning is arrested because FBI agent Helen Thompson finds evidence against him that appears to be nailing him. As he is escorted to the prison he is ambushed and Banning manages to escape. On the run from the attackers and the FBI at the same time, he takes refuge in the woods from his father with whom he had broken off all relations asking for help. He wants to find out the truth that it will be much more bitter than he thought.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

Jurassic World

Fourth chapter of the Jurassic Park saga. 22 years have passed since the beginning of the amusement park project with dinosaurs as attractions, and the initiative is always very successful. It is now home to a number of genetically created animals, including an Indominus Rex, a highly intelligent and aggressive animal. One day the dinosaur manages to escape from the cage and begins to sow death and terror among visitors. Will they be able to stop him before he can cause a real killing? With Chris Pratt

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 314)

The Pelican Report

Law student Darby Shaw draws up a controversial report concerning the violent deaths of two Supreme Court judges in suspicious circumstances: the first, Rosenberg, shot dead; the second, Jensen, killed in a red light cinema. The report speculates that behind the killings is the hand of a powerful industrialist who financed the electoral campaign of the incumbent US president. The relationship ends up in the hands of the FBI through Thomas Callahan, a law professor and mistress of the student. Due to the inconvenient file Darby becomes the target to be eliminated in order to avoid the scandal which shows that the report is true. Thanks to the help and support of Washington Herald reporter Gray Grantham, Darby manages to survive and the perpetrators are indicted.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

My friend Santa Claus

Achille Malerba (Gerry Scotti) is a successful entrepreneur, who really lacks nothing: a started business, a beautiful wife, a luxurious villa and many young lovers available. But Achilles is also dishonest, selfish, arrogant, liar and so unscrupulous that he even gets into trouble … Santa Claus! Ezechiele (Lino Banfi) has been one of the pillars of the “Company of Santa Claus” for 400 years, which for centuries has been involved not only in delivering gifts to children, but also in monitoring the goodness of human beings. Now he risks being degraded and sent to build toys in Lapland, because the level of goodness in the area of ​​his competence has dropped to embarrassing levels, precisely because of Achilles. Ezekiel only has until midnight on December 24 to make Achilles good and thus keep his job. One evening, while Achilles returns home from yet another fling, Ezechiele makes him go astray and extorts him …

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)