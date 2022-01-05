Thursday everyone on the track from 13.00, but it is controversy

The immediate recovery of the first men’s race of this 2022 is already official (at 20 captains’ meeting with new draw): hopefully in the lowering of temperatures, but for those who will compete already on Saturday in the giant of Adelboden, see Pinturault, Kristoffersen and Feller first of all, it’s a big problem …

Wednesday 5 January, 16:40

It will be remembered as the two days of controversy and … leaves, but not only.

We saw everything in Zagreb between yesterday’s women’s race and the men’s slalom which, this afternoon, never went on stage given the disastrous conditions on the “Crveni Spust”, with so much humidity, rain, fog and wind that recommended to send the athletes back to the hotel.

However, we want to compete at all costs, and the reasons between TV rights and the future of Croatian skiing with the appointment of the year, which for the home federation is essential, are evident.

Here then is that the agreement has been found with FIS and Infront: the third specialty event of the men’s World Cup season will be held, provided that the cold expected from this evening really comes to lend a hand and is able to “rebuild” a track in decent conditions, on Thursday starting at 13.00 for the 1st heat, with the second set at 16.10.

There is no shortage of controversy from several federations, given that the times will be very short to fly (who can by helicopter) towards Adelboden, where the giant on Chuenisbargli is already expected on Saturday morning, before a new slalom on Sunday. This evening, starting at 20.00, the new bib draw will be held in the captains’ meeting, which is mandatory in case of cancellation and re-launch of a race.