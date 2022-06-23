Thursday, June 23, 2022 (07:00 GMT)

This content was published on June 23, 2022 – 07:18

.- Brussels (Belgium).- The heads of state and government of the European Union meet this Thursday in Brussels for a European summit and will confirm the status of the candidate countries of Moldova and Ukraine, which has been supporting the invasion for 119 days Russian.

.- Brussels (Belgium).- The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, will express at the European Council held in Brussels Spain’s full support for Ukraine to obtain the status of a candidate country for the EU and will reiterate the need to continue advancing in the reform of the Community energy market.

.- kyiv/Moscow.- The bloodiest battles in Ukraine continue in the east of the country, but in the south the struggle for control of the Black Sea has intensified these days with a new Ukrainian attack against a strategic island taken by Russia, the sinking of another Russian ship and strikes against gas platforms near Crimea.

.- Kharkov (Ukraine).- Refineries, factories, the subway, schools, houses, even churches. The Russian Army is a crusher in the city of Kharkov and in its entire region. Artillery fire and missiles act like a millstone, a slow but inexorable process that reduces everything to ashes.

.- Gayan (Afghanistan) – The Taliban government of Afghanistan has requested the help of international organizations to complete its scarce resources in rescue operations after last Tuesday’s earthquake, which has so far caused 1,030 deaths and more than 1,500 wounded .

.- Beijing (China).- The leaders of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) meet virtually, with China as host, in their XIV summit with the focus on multilateralism and the background of the war in Ukraine.

.- Bogotá (Bogotá).- The elected president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, meets in Bogotá for the first time with the current president, Iván Duque, and together with the elected vice president, Francia Márquez, receives accreditations from the National Electoral Council as winners of last Sunday’s elections.

.- Brasilia (Brazil).- Brazil meets this Thursday in Brasilia authorities from various South American countries to study measures against transnational organized crime, including the proposal by the Government of President Jair Bolsonaro to integrate the police forces of the region for the intelligence data sharing.

.- Lima (Peru).- The Supreme Court of Peru announces its decision on the appeal filed by the Prosecutor’s Office to reestablish the preventive detention issued against the opposition leader Keiko Fujimori in the investigation that follows her for alleged money laundering during his 2011 and 2016 election campaigns.

.- Pyongyang (North Korea).- The North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, and other high-ranking officials have reviewed the operational plans of the units in the front line of combat during an important military meeting, media reported today state.

.- Buenos Aires (Argentina).- Argentina releases the GDP figures for the first quarter of the year, after the rebound of 10.3% that the economy registered in 2021 after three years in recession, and the unemployment data, which at the end last year affected 7% of the population.

.- Mexico City.- The Spanish Chamber of Commerce (Camescom) in Mexico celebrates 130 years with the commitment to strengthen its presence in the country despite criticism from the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, against Spanish companies.

.- New Delhi (India).- India seeks to put an end to the exclusive power held by a few companies in the e-commerce sector such as Amazon, replacing the traditional vision of a website managed by an intermediary, with an open network that hosts buyers, sellers and distributors without third party interests.

.- Lisbon (Portugal).- Going from speeches to action in the protection of the seas is one of the great challenges of the II Conference of the United Nations Oceans (UNOC) that Lisbon will host between the next day 27 and July 1 with delegations from nearly 150 countries.

.- Paris (France).- Louis Vuitton, Issey Miyake and Rick Owens present their men’s proposals for spring-summer 2023 in Paris, on the catwalk with more face-to-face meetings than have been seen since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

.- Amsterdam (Netherlands).- An exhibition in Amsterdam will analyze from Friday the history and colonial presence of the Netherlands in Indonesia, Suriname, Curaçao, Sint Maarten and many other countries, in an attempt to underline that colonialism gave It shapes the world today and is not just a thing of the past.

.- San Juan (Puerto Rico).- The “Tu Música Urbano Awards” are held this Thursday in Puerto Rico, the cradle of reggaeton, with Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro and J Balvin as the main nominees and with performances by important artists of the genre.

.- Tacuarembó (Uruguay).- Like a ghost that returns “with a withered forehead”, Carlos Gardel will reappear, in hologram, to sing at the Escayola Theater in Tacuarembó, the Uruguayan city that is his origin and, at the same time, his condemnation as a son illegitimate colonel that gives its name to the historic site.

.- Caracas (Venezuela).- “I’m a doctor and I’m also a drag queen.” This is how Francisco Machado presents himself, a young doctor who approaches his work in the field of medicine with the same enthusiasm as his way of doing activism transformed into Vitiliga, the character he brings to life with the help of wigs, makeup and eye-catching dresses.

.- Los Angeles (USA).- A Caribbean family, accustomed to living well, moves to Miami in the 1980s with the hope that everything will go even better. But the “American dream” is not what they thought. This is the new Latin series that Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldana have produced for HBO Max.

.- Los Angeles (USA).- Pantaya, the only “streaming” platform in Spanish for the US, premieres this Thursday “El Refugio”, its first original science fiction series in which a family from the Rural Mexico faces strange phenomena of nature while questioning whether what is happening is an illusion or a true apocalypse.

