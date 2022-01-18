Thus Denmark separated the Inuit children from their families- Corriere.it

The failed social experiment of the former colonizers who transplanted 22 children: the victims now want compensation

Helene Thiesen was 7 years old and her eyes swollen with tears when, aboard the MS Disko ship, she wondered why her mother had decided to send her away that sad day in 1951. I was so heartbroken, Thiesen, now 77, recalled. speaking with CNN. Thiesen was among the 22 Inuit children who were taken from their homes in the Arctic, in the Greenland ice, without knowing that they would end up at the hands of the Danish colonizers to be part of a social experiment then failed. Children between the ages of 5 and 9 who in many cases would never see their families again.

At the time, Greenland was a Danish colony and the Inuit already were plagued by great poverty and high mortality rates. The goal was to take the children to Copenhagen to turn them into little Danes who would later become the leading ruling class in Greenland, explained Einar Lund Jensen, researcher on the project at the National Museum of Denmark and co-author of a recent report on the experiment. The Danish government thus attempted to modernize the Arctic colony, hoping to keep their interests while decolonization movements spread around the world.

Many families grudgingly agreed to send their children: they did so only with the promise that they would have better living conditions. However, things did not go like this: the little ones often ended up in unwelcoming families, isolated both from each other and from their families of origin.

Upon their arrival in Denmark, for four months, before being entrusted to their families, the children were hosted in Fedgaarden, Save the Children’s holiday camp in the southern peninsula of Feddet.

After a year and a half, most of the children were sent back to Greenland in an orphanage run by the Danish Red Cross, in Nuuk, separated from Greenlanders and their families and banned from speaking their own language. Seen as foreigners by Greenlanders, many of these children returned to Denmark as adults. Half of them grew up suffering from mental illness or had substance abuse problems.

They took away our identity and our family denounced Kristine Heinesen, 76, which, together with Thiesen, one of the six people still alive among those involved in the social experiment.





After several presses, only in 2000 did the Danish government apologize, but without any reference to possible compensation



Three weeks ago, at the end of December, the victims’ lawyer, Mads Kroger Pramming, filed a request for compensation equal to the equivalent of 33,000 euros each at the district court of Copenhagen. The six accuse the Danish state of having acted in violation of current Danish law and human rights.

The Danish Minister of Social Affairs interviewed by CNN has made it known that the government is examining the request for compensation: The most important aspect for the Danish government was the official apology to the grown-up children and their families for the betrayal they suffered. . A responsibility that no previous government had taken on, observed Astrid Krag.

Thiesen has been angry with her mother for most of her life. I thought he didn’t want me, he explained. It wasn’t until 1996, when Thiesen was 46, that he discovered the truth. It was Tine Bryld, a Danish social worker, writer and radio personality who revealed it to him. The truth did not undo the enormous damage she suffered but it did mitigate the pain that began aboard the MS Disko in 1951. At least she now knows why her mother had sent her away.