Thus Djokovic risks losing 50 million euros for his No vax positions

Tennis player Novak Djokovic can lose up to $ 50 million due to what is happening in Australia. The calculation is from the magazine People with Money. Currently the Serbian is the highest paid tennis player in the world and in 2021 he had a turnover of 96 million. The money comes from tournament prize pools and sponsors. And this is precisely the point that risks becoming painful: how will the various Lacoste, Asics, Head, Peugeot, Ublot, Ukg Raffeisen, Unicef ​​react to its No vax positions? Republic today reports the opinion of Stella Romagnoli, dg of the IAA (International Advertising Association): “With his extreme positions, also colored by the statements of parents and staff, the Serbian tennis player positions himself in a” black zone “for anyone who has him or may wish to hire him in the future as a testimonial for his own brand “, is the sentence.

Among other things, Djokovic is now 34 years old and is at the point where usually the career of a tennis player begins to decline. «It is not Kate Moss who, after the cocaine scandal, was dumped by her sponsor but immediately recruited by other brands. Because that’s the world of fashion, which sometimes rewards beautiful and damned placements that can work. Here, however, the tennis player stumbled upon a much less glittering theme, that of the pandemic, which cost humanity millions of victims and which is still scourging all countries “, Davide Ciliberti, spin doctor of the Purple & communication group told the newspaper. Noise Pr. Czech tennis player Renata Vorakova is also in the same situation as the Serbian champion. And she is locked up in the same structure that her mother described as “terrible”.

