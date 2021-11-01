thus he “moved” China and Russia and avoided a fiasco- Corriere.it

from Marco Galluzzo

G20, Prime Minister Mario Draghi speaks of “success”: “Every word counts, then gradually the objectives are achieved”. The last night of negotiations was decisive

Mario Draghi calls it “success”, it is the same word they use Biden, Macron and Johnson, complimenting him. Yet it is he himself, with a profession of modesty and sincerity, who describes what it is also a compromise. But the two concepts for the head of the government do not collide: “You have to start, every word counts in international documents, then gradually you reach the objectives”.



in conclusion there is still no sign of a turning point, but the opposite would have been strange. We must evaluate the steps forward and Draghi lists them one by one: the date of 2050 it will not be mandatory, it is indicative, but it is unprecedented, the result obtained can be framed by saying that “we have kept a dream alive”. If the limits of the conclusions on climate all emerge at the end of the summit, in the questions of the Italian and foreign media, in the rejection of the non-governmental organizations that point to a “visionless” text, and even in the words of the United Nations Secretary General, who sees his “unfulfilled hopes” even if “not buried”, Draghi nonetheless smiles serenely, satisfied, able to declare without mincing words: “We made a difference…, at least I hope so“.





The sincerity of the G20 president is combined with the responses that he himself delivers to reflection at the end of the summit, underlining the effort of his staff and the Italian diplomatic corps. First: no one underestimates what we have built, «it was the work of a whole year“. Second: there was essentially a risk of failure, yet in the end “Russia and China have moved“, But” only in the last three days “, and” last night “was decisive, a night from behind the scenes, in which the Sherpas of the 20 countries risked stalemate, smoothed out a harsh contrast between Washington and Beijing on some passages of the final document.



Also for this reason, for the behind the scenes of which few know the details, Mario Draghi declares himself “proud” and openly also gives a key to interpretation, almost didactic, of a very complicated puzzle that eventually came together again. How did “success” come about? “We have tried to understand the reasons and difficulties of emerging countries”. In short: the Western world has also put itself in the shoes of Moscow, Beijing, New Delhi. “When, as in China, you produce half of the world’s steel with coal-fired power plants, you have to be understanding, a rapid ecological transition is not easy at all,” emphasizes the prime minister. Multilateralism also means a sort of geopolitical empathy, at least on epochal challenges, clarifies the premier, who not for nothing adds: towards emerging countries “to every concrete commitment obtained, we must also combine promises”.

The promises are a story yet to be written, but which is hinted at by Draghi. He talked about it both with Biden and with Johnson, there is a system of composition of the different interests, it is only the beginning, but it seems a path traced: “After the massive interventions of the public sector, the financial availability of the private sector for the transition environmental has extraordinary dimensions, we are talking about trillions of dollars, so money is not a problem, we just need to align these interests and make them concrete ». This scenario is not openly discussed in the G20, but will be discussed at the climate conference that begins today in Glasgow, where Draghi will be present, as co-chair with the British.



It remains to underline the limelight, personal and of the country. Everyone acknowledges that he managed the summit with excellent results and great competence. He shrugs off: “Does Italy’s authority depend on me? No”. And hints of a smile.



