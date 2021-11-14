Thus India “hijacked” Cop26- Corriere.it

Skilled and very hard negotiators, the Indians managed to modify article 36 of the final declaration, on coal (decisive for the national economy). And they did so by allying themselves, by chance, with rival China

Never underestimate India during a negotiation, in an international conference, in the midst of a dispute between countries.

Italy knows this from direct experience in affair of the two mar, which for a long time saw her engaged in a political tug-of-war, before Rome and Delhi decided to appeal to international courts.

And, indeed, the conclusion of the COP26 in Glasgow – with the cancellation of the term elimination replaced by reduction referring to the use of coal in the production of electricity – a classic of Indian diplomacy.

Extremely skilled negotiators: determined to defend, without the hesitation of losing reputation, those who consider their national interests. Indeed, often at the helm of other developing countries that happily queue up behind them to block or modify something that others, often the West but in any case the more industrialized countries, take for granted.

The final surprise blow, used not for the first time in Glasgow, a matter of content but at the same time the affirmation that India a power that does not bow to diplomatic pressure, which never intends to give up its autonomy.

The previous from 2013

Already one Sunday morning in November 2013, the negotiations underway in Geneva, at the headquarters of the WTO, the World Trade Organization, failed when it seemed that there was an agreement. We were discussing the first trade liberalization for almost twenty years e at the last minute Delhi claimed that it could not be done. The obstacle was customs procedures around the world. Other countries – Venezuela, Bolivia, Cuba – followed suit.

In Glasgow the government led by the conservative Narendra Modi moved but in Geneva, eight years ago, the government was that of the Gandhi Congress. The approach to international issues and the global status of the bipartisan country in India.

And the (spectacular) case of 2016

A spectacular case, albeit little noted in the West, of drastic affirmation of autonomy the Indians showed in 2019, also in November, when they gave up, in the final stages of the negotiations, to enter into one of the potentially most important trade agreements, the Rcep, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership formed by 16 countries of Asia-Pacific and to which the United Kingdom and China have now applied to join. The fear of Indian politicians was that it would negatively affect peasants, small traders and businesses that are less robust and less able to withstand international competition. The Modi government therefore decided that a defensive position of its economy was more important than entering into a trade agreement that would open competition. So, no to the last corner.

A tradition of non-alignment

India’s position in international relations is guided by this strong affirmation of its autonomy beyond trade and climate issues. Traditionally one of the leaders of Non-Aligned Countries since the 1950s, the country has never wanted to join blocs. At certain moments he was closer to the Soviet Union than to the United States and was never an ally of Moscow. Even today, when relations with Washington have greatly improved, Delhi tends not to enter into too close alliances and binding.

The situation in the Indo-Pacific is in great change, India feels strong pressure from China on its borders and in the seas, which is why it participates in the so-called Quad, a collaboration with the USA, Australia and Japan on security issues. This, however, is not, at least for now, a structured alliance.

Jealousy of one’s position as a great power that does not follow others remains one of the cornerstones of diplomacy and the governments of Delhi.

Alongside the opponents too (if needed)

The finale of the Glasgow conference, in which the adversaries India and China found themselves united, therefore, it amazes up to a certain point. Two emerging great powers, in serious conflict with each other for reasons of border and geopolitical realities, but united, in the face of the climate issue, by the will to support the reasons of the recently industrialized countries. And at the same time determined to assert their political-diplomatic strength.

Global agreements on issues such as global warming cannot be reached without China. Today we know that they cannot even be reached without India.