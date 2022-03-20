Thus innovation revolutionizes oncology – Salus

Trials for mRna cancer vaccines for melanoma, and for neoantigens against hereditary colorectal cancer

20/03/2022 – by Alessandro Malpelo

Innovation is the picklock through which, together with prevention and early diagnosis, we aim to eradicate diseases such as cancer. The European Commission’s Expert panel on investing in health has compared “disruptive innovation” to the need to introduce mechanisms of equity and efficiency in the health system, looking at the results. Some examples of disruptive innovation in medicine, in the past, have been antibiotics, more recently minimally invasive surgery, direct-acting antivirals capable of erasing all traces of the hepatitis virus without resorting to vaccinations. The innovations are also organizational: the home cancer hospital, the self-management of diabetes using insulin pumps and miniature devices under the skin.

Antitumor

“Examples of disruptive innovation in oncology – explains the pharmacologist Paolo Guzzonato – are certainly the target therapy, drug-conjugated antibodies, the overcoming of empirical chemotherapy”. Antitumors with proven efficacy are administered after a profile of the patient candidate for treatment has been drawn up. Immunotherapy and Car-T further improved the healing margins. The media tsunami caused by Covid has occupied the scene, few know that a mRna anti-cancer vaccine for melanoma and a neoantigen vaccine against hereditary colorectal cancer have been experimenting for some time.

Advances have been made in precision diagnostics for prostate cancer, and through the creation of agnostic drugs, which target the genetic variant regardless of tumor type. Themes that for two days will be the subject of discussion between experts gathered for the digital conference Onconnection.

Important news are in the pipeline in the so-called triple negative breast cancer, which until now was the one with unfavorable evolution and for which we are beginning to have new opportunities, and even in the lung we are beginning to record encouraging successes. A lot is being done in blood cancers (leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma). The challenge is to achieve greater success in brain tumors, pancreas and other types as well. For this, we add, cancer research must be supported.

Telemedicine

«The sustainable revolution in oncology – wrote Claudio Zanon, scientific director of Motori Sanità – will have to give the patient the possibility, when possible, to be treated at home, or as close as possible to their home. In this sense, telemedicine will be combined with the remuneration of innovation based on the value of therapy, simplifying accessibility to therapies at a national level, with an efficient organization in the area, and a direct line between specialists and general practitioners “