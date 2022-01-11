Thus Portugal turned Covid into an endemic virus

It is a question of numbers, we know that mathematics is not an opinion. Despite the surge in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant that now dominates in every corner of the globe, the Portugal it represents a “happy peninsula” (paraphrasing the famous saying) both in an absolute sense and when compared to what happens in the United States.

The “secret” of Portugal

“ What happens when one of the best vaccinated countries (90% of the total population) in the world receives Omicron? “asks on Twitter Eric Topol, American cardiologist and scientist, director and founder of the Scripps Research Translational Institute. What happens is that an abyss is created in terms of hospitalizations and especially deaths. As can be seen on the graph attached to the piece, the United States has only 62% of the population covered by vaccination (of which 21% with boosters) against 90% of the Portuguese (34% with the third dose), which despite the increase in cases manages to contain the impact of Omicron in a much better way.

This is how hospitalizations change

The graph is eloquent: as data from “Our World in Data” show, weekly hospitalizations for every million people in the United States have jumped off the graph, which has a standard measure of 400. Currently, there are 132,646 US inpatients. , higher than the January 2021 record with 132,051. Situation clearly under control but increasing in Spain, with about 250 new weekly hospitalizations for every million people. Immediately under the United Kingdom, France, Denmark and Ireland. Who is in last place, pleasantly in this case? Portugal, which registers very few new weekly hospitalizations. As Topol points out, it is thanks to the benefits adopted by the Lisbon government which is managing to clearly contain the victims, much fewer than in all the other Covid waves.

What is the merit of vaccines

Topol’s study sheds light on what has been rumored for some time, vaccinated people are able to resist the Omicron variant much better than no vax or those with lower vaccination rates (two doses). Even if the number of new positives is very high as, on the other hand, in each country, the effectiveness of vaccines can be seen on the number of deaths and hospitalizations, very very low. It is no coincidence, therefore, that the Portuguese become infected but do not end up in intensive care, managing to limit the effect of Covid to a strong influence or to asymptomaticity. The answer is, uniquely, in vaccines.

“You see the end”