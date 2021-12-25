Thus Russia has become a dictatorship without the need for adjectives

“Vladimir Putin has nothing against the alternation of the government, provided that it does not become a fixed idea”: this statement by the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, delivered at the end of September 2021, marked the conclusion of the definitive transformation of Russia from a more or less soft authoritarianism to a dictatorship without adjectives.

In the 1910s, the economist Sergey Guriev, director of economic studies at Sciences Po, had formulated for the Putin regime and its like the definition of “informational authoritarianism”: a system that preserves the formal rites of a democracy, seeking legitimacy in electoral confirmations the result of which is guaranteed by the iron control of the media system and the creation of narratives even before repression.

The elections to the Duma in September 2021 showed that, in a situation in which the virtual reality created by essentially television propaganda can no longer guarantee a majority consensus, the search for electoral legitimacy is abandoned.

Voting control mechanisms – such as the presence of international observers and video cameras in polling stations – have been dismantled, independent tellers and journalists have been thrown out, often with the help of the police, and tried and tested fraud techniques have been added. electronic voting, which awarded victory to the ruling United Russia party even in the most rebellious constituencies of Moscow and Petersburg. But the real filter was positioned at the entrance to the electoral competition: practically all the candidates of the liberal opposition were excluded from the race, either because they were arrested and / or indicted, or simply because they were branded as “extremists”, under the new law. which deprives anyone who has participated in the activities of Alexei Navalny’s organizations the right to stand for election, even if only with a donation or a repost on social media.

Even parties fairly loyal to the Kremlin, such as the Communist one, have been threatened with repression, with the police encircling the headquarters where the CP lawyers were preparing appeals against electoral falsifications. The list of “foreign agents” drawn up by the government is getting longer every week, putting entire newspapers and individual reporters or activists on the index, with numerous newspapers and sites forced to close and journalists to emigrate.

The Kremlin went so far as to intimidate international web giants, forcing Apple and Google to black out Navalny’s channels and demanding censorship on thousands of web pages, ranging from revelations on top corruption to real data. Covid epidemic in Russia. In the months preceding the demonstrations in the square were repressed with unprecedented violence, with tens of thousands of arrests and hundreds of indictments and sentences of varying degrees of severity.

In a few months – essentially from the arrest of Alexei Navalny to his return home after the attempted poisoning, on January 17, 2021 – Russia has made an undemocratic involution of shocking speed: in less than a year, vote, demonstrate in square and protesting through the media has gone from difficult to almost impossible. An abrupt and brutal reverse, which the West observed in consternation and helplessness.

With Navalny in prison probably until the regime changes, with the leaders of his movement in exile and with activists persecuted and banished from official political life, the “classic” path hypothesized by the pro-Western opposition in post-Soviet countries – fight against censorship and free elections guaranteed by the support of the square – appears no longer viable. Faced with the real risk of losing power, or having to share it with a wider audience of “shareholders” than the current narrow circle of loyalists, the regime did not hesitate to abandon any semblance of democracy and any claim to civil behavior.

Those who hoped that the Kremlin had red lines that it would not pass in order not to risk leaving the international parlor to end up in the autocracy concentration camp, were disappointed: the dream of being welcomed by the West, at one point almost obsessive, is been shelved. Putin – understood both as the physical president and as that collective entity that governs in his name – did not hesitate to provoke and scandalize, making it clear on several occasions that he no longer felt bound by Western rules of good manners: the threat to add to the list of “foreign agents” the Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov, “if he violates Russian law and consciously wants to attract attention” is a message to Washington and Brussels. Even in Soviet times, the protection of the West often provided a safe conduct to dissidents and intellectuals, but now it seems that any foreign appreciation only puts them even more at risk.

Clear pacts and long-standing enmity: even the most tolerant political circles in Europe now seem to have shelved every project of dialogue with the Kremlin, if not on practical dossiers such as gas supplies, and without too much hope of a compromise. In many ways, it seems to have returned to a cold war similar to that of the early 1980s, with the difference that Soviet communism still represented an ideological totalitarianism with a complex balance of powers and interests within it, a succession protocol and a vision of the future.

Putin’s is now a personalistic regime where the court prevails over the system – as evidenced by the nomination of the president’s bodyguards to governors and advisers – and whose ideology, with numerous points of contact with that of European sovereignty, is too fragile and backward in order to become an alternative to the structural, cultural and demographic aging of Russia.

The primary objective of the Kremlin is now limited to survival, as shown by the political cycle that began in 2020 with the rewriting of the Constitution to allow Putin to reapply for two more terms until 2036 and ended with the elections to the Duma. The alternation in power has not only ceased to be a “fixed idea”, but has in fact been abolished: the project to extend the “zeroing” has been proposed as a consolation prize to the elites shocked by the cancellation of any prospect of modernization. of the previous mandates also to the governors and to the mayors in office, in exchange for the increase of the power to defenestrate them that is conferred to the president.

The electoral deadlines become an almost superfluous ritual, the generational changeover is frozen as well as social mobility, and the only one who can decide a change remains the president, who however proposes himself as a guarantor of the absence of changes in exchange for the loyalty of the system. The simultaneous 17 percent increase in spending on police and services in the 2022 Budget, together with the drastic cut in health and welfare voices, concludes the reformatting of the regime in a besieged fortress, whose occupants do not know and do not want to propose. a change and are basically dedicated to self-preservation.

The new balance of fear is inevitably precarious, also because the economy, demography, ecology and the international situation are not playing in favor of the regime, but it is probable that the wait for a change in the risk-benefit ratio in the going against the government is long. In the classic Albert Hirschman triad, the “Voice” option is too dangerous for the moment, the “Loyalty” option by now too little profitable and the “Exit” solution impractical for the majority, although today more than half of the under 24s Russians declare that they want to emigrate from a country that clings more and more to the past, in fear of a future that is inexorably approaching.

© ️2021 The New York Times Company and Anna Zafesova. Distributed by The New York Times Licensing Group

