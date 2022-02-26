thus Russia invaded and attacked after Putin’s announcement

Life in Ukraine during war attacks: “It’s our house” 2:27

(CNN) — Russian forces invaded Ukraine from three sides as explosions rang out in several cities, including the capital Kyiv, in a wide-ranging attack that began before dawn on Thursday.

This is how it developed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a speech early Thursday morning, saying he had decided “to carry out a special military operation… to protect people who have been subjected to abuse and genocide by the regime of Kyiv for eight years,” repeating an unsubstantiated claim about the Russian separatist-backed Donbas region of Ukraine.

However, he denied that Russia was planning to occupy Ukrainian territories. “We are not going to impose anything on anyone by force.”

But in a deeply threatening passage, Putin added that anyone trying to interfere with or threaten Russia would face “consequences that it has never experienced in its history.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded several hours later with a minute-long speech of his own, saying that he had spoken with US President Joe Biden and that the United States was mustering international support for Ukraine.

“The West is with us,” he said, announcing martial law throughout the country.

This map shows the places where Russian explosions and attacks have been reported in Ukraine:

The attack began hours before dawn with a series of missiles against places near Kyiv, as well as the use of long-range artillery against the northeastern city of Kharkiv, near the border with Russia.

President Zelensky: Explosions were heard in many Ukrainian cities 1:09

It quickly spread across central and eastern Ukraine as Russian forces attacked the country from three sides. In the pre-dawn hours, people in the cities of Odessa, Dnipro, Mariupol and Kramatorsk reported huge explosions.

Several detonations east of Kyiv left huge plumes of gray smoke rising into the night sky. One of the main targets was the main international airport in Boryspil.

A video showed a cruise missile hitting a military facility at the Ivano-Frankivsk airport in western Ukraine. Airports were also attacked in Kharkiv, Ozerne, Kulbakino, Chuhuiv, Kramatorsk and Chornobaivka.

Immediate details of the victims were unclear. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry claimed that its troops suffered no losses.

But clearly there was substantial damage in and around several towns. In Kharkiv, video surfaced of an apartment block that had been damaged by a missile or long-range artillery. Another video showed a rocket embedded in a road. The State Emergency Service reported that six people were trapped in the rubble in Nizhyn.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said ballistic missiles had been used as part of the offensive, while planes were heard over the central city of Zaporizhzhye.

The Russians used a wide range of weapons in their assault, including attack planes and helicopters, tanks, long-range artillery, and missiles.

Ukraine claimed that it had shot down five Russian planes and a helicopter. Russia denied missing any planes.

Russian ground forces entered Ukraine from the north, through a Belarusian border post, from the northeast and from Crimea in the south, which Russia annexed in 2014.

After dawn, air sirens sounded in Kyiv and also in the western city of Lviv. A short time later, a single unidentifiable plane flew over the capital.

As the day began in Kyiv, vehicles could be seen crossing the North Bridge, heading west, away from the focus of the Russian assault. Other people in the capital sought refuge in the subway.

Across the country, long lines formed at gas stations and ATMs. Some people gathered in the streets of Kharkiv to pray.

Under cloudy skies Thursday morning, Kyiv appeared to be in shock. The streets were quiet and the schools closed. Here and across the country, Ukrainians are just beginning to come to terms with a cataclysmic night and the prospect of a deeply uncertain future.

CNN teams in Ukraine and Russia contributed to this report.