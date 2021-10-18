thus savers will be able to buy cryptocurrencies on Borsa- Corriere.it

expected for Tuesday 19th October the debut of the first ETF (Exchange traded fund, passively managed investment fund) on bitcoin futures on the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange), the largest stock exchange in the world. In the wake of the optimism of this news, the cryptocurrency crossed the $ 60,000 mark for the first time since April, hitting $ 62,000 at the weekend and togetting closer and closer to the all-time high of $ 64,896, established last April.

The approval of the Sec It was to break the news ProShares, the company that managed to get the green light after several attempts (in the last four years the launch of about ten ETFs was rejected) and after as many hesitations by the SEC (Security and Exchange Commission), the authority that regulates the American financial markets. After the unshakeable skepticism of Jay Clayton, director until December 2020, in August the new chairman Gary Gensler, on the other hand, had opened up the possibility of investment vehicles of this type. Under the regulations, the SEC does not have to give explicit approval to ETFs, which can be launched at the end of a 75-day period from the request, in the event that the supervisory authority has not objected.



Futures contracts on the price of Bitcoin It is important to specify that the Etf will not go to buy real virtual currencies directly, but futures contracts on the price of Bitcoin. It is a deal for buy or sell a financial asset at a later date at a predetermined price.A detail that on the one hand has aroused quite a few criticisms from those who are not new to the world of cryptocurrencies because it could involve a strong disparity between the classic value of Bitcoin and those tracked by the new fund. On the other hand, an element that does not exclude the volatility of the virtual currency, so in buying an ETF on bitcoin you need to be ready uncertainty and significant falls. So much so that the SEC itself has issued a warning to investors: Before investing in a fund that holds bitcoin futures contracts – he writes – be sure to carefully weigh the potential risks and benefits