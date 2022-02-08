thus SMEs and tourism end up on their knees

The dear bills does not stop the race. The surge of prices, by 600 percent in a year, hits manufacturing companies, hotels, small traders, building builders, farmers and artisans like a tsunami. While yesterday on the motorway the prices at the petrol pump exceeded the 2 euro mark.

The president of Confindustria’s technical energy group, Aurelio Regina, during a Unindustria event dedicated to price increases, he asked the government for a change and to put his hand to energy policy: “From a crisis like this one comes out in two ways, either businesses blow up or everything is downloaded to the citizens who consume.” An explosive situation from which – it is the reasoning – you have to get out quickly without wasting any more time.

Dear-energy, the plan. Cingolani’s alarm: “It costs like the PNRR”

ESCALATION

For Paolo Agnelli, president of Confimi Industria, the confederation of the Italian manufacturing industry and private enterprise that brings together about 45 thousand realities, the increases for electricity and gas today reach peaks of 500-600% compared to a year ago. One of the measures proposed by Confindustria to combat high prices is to increase the Italian production of gas extracted from the fields. «Resuming the exploitation of our fields in Italy would be epochal. We are talking about a structural measure that stabilizes and is worth 15 percent of consumption in the country. Our proposal can merge into an amendment to the Sostegni-Ter decree, or it can be the subject of a separate decree law ”, explained Aurelio Regina.

Even the number one of Confimi Industria has been insisting for some time on the need to open a discussion table to identify the best solutions with which to reduce Italy’s dependence on foreign countries in terms of energy. Hotels under stress, for example. Thus the president of Federalberghi Bernabò Bocca: «Hotels are highly energy-intensive companies, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so the high bills hit the hospitality sector hard.

Bills: a 3.5 billion treasury appears against expensive energy

As a result, the lower demand is compounded by the extra costs for energy and in these conditions it is not easy for companies in the sector to remain standing ». In short, even the hoteliers are pressing on the government so that new anti-price increases are put on the track. Confesercenti has calculated that a hotel that consumes 128,000 kWh per year paid 1,442 euros per month for energy bills a year ago, while in 2022 the bar jumped to 3,340 euros per month.

Confesercenti has also estimated that a restaurant with consumption of 60,000 kWh per year today pays 2,860 euros per month for electricity and gas compared to 1,050 euros in January 2021. The skyrocketing bills do not spare construction, thus putting the various building bonuses at risk. in the field, starting from Super bonus 110%.

The expensive energy, according to the companies in the sector, was translated for example in January into increases of close to 40 percent in terms of bricks, hollow bricks and masonry blocks to be clear, compared to the last quarter of 2021. The impact of the expensive energy in the cement sector has produced costs more than fivefold compared to 2020 and now seriously jeopardizes the stability of the sector, Federbeton recalls. Thus the president of the federation headed by Confindustria, Roberto Callieri: “In January of this year, the increase in the costs of electricity, fuel, CO2 emission quotas, increased the total cost of production by almost 50 per one hundred”.

THE SECTORS

Cement companies employ around 32,000 people and are protagonists of the infrastructural challenges envisaged by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. «The latest Sostegni decree of the Draghi government», the number one of Federbeton continues, «represents a first step in this direction, but it does not appear to be sufficient. We believe it is necessary to think of more adequate and above all timely measures, such as making the production of energy from renewable sources managed by the State available to energy-intensive companies at a competitive price “.

Lazio Region, the budget rejected: the IRPEF cut at risk

The agri-food chain is also in trouble, with a turnover of over 540 billion euros. According to the findings of Confagricoltura, the costs of energy bills for farms had increased by 120 percent in December compared to the beginning of 2021. In short, record energy costs are among the main factors at the origin of the slowdown in gross domestic product , which gives increasingly evident signs of a slowdown.

In recent days, the Confindustria research center reported a sharp decline in industrial production (-1.3%) in January, to which the expensive energy has contributed significantly. Confcommercio is ready to revise its estimates on the growth of gross domestic product in 2022, lowering them from 4 to 3.5-3.7%. Basically an unsustainable situation given that the geopolitical tensions do not seem to subside. And the problem, as Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti explained, must be addressed in a structural way.