Thus the eco-activists end up on the Wall Street shark payroll

They protest against climate change and are financed by one of the largest financial speculators in the world, with all due respect to consistency. It’s a matter of Extinction Rebellion, the radical environmental movement near social centers born in England in November 2018, an organization that launched a week of protest in October 2019 around the world to raise public awareness on climate change. The radical movement to which Carola Rackete has also joined is financed by Christopher Hohn, one of the richest men in the United Kingdom, owner of the hedge fund TCI which last year made a record profit of 9.5 billion dollars, according to the Lch Investments annual ranking. With $ 44 billion in assets, TCI is known in the City and Wall Street as one of the most aggressive investors, and has earned a total of $ 36.5 billion since it was established in 2003.

Chic ecologists funded by millionaire Hohn

The hedge fund directed by Hohn is the one that in 2021 – in full pandemic emergency – has earned the most of all, as he writes Bloomberg. Hohn’s hedge fund recorded its 13th consecutive profitable year in 2021, making a gain of 23.3%; DE Shaw finished last year with double-digit earnings with its two largest funds, while Citadel beat its competitors with a return of 26%. Hohn, dunqe, is on the throne of financial speculators, but this seems to matter little to chic eco-activists. As the Guardian, the British tycoon is also a “ philanthropist and activist against climate change “, and made $ 152 million from its operations, less than a third of the $ 475 million it received the previous year.

The financial millionaire shark has invested more 4 billion pounds in his personal charity for children and in recent years he has worked for another cause: the climate crisis, promising to use TCI’s $ 44 billion investment to “ forcing change on companies that refuse to take their environmental emissions seriously “. Hohn, in fact, according to the Guardian, is the largest individual donor of Extinction Rebellion (XR), a movement that has organized climate protests around the world. “ Humanity is aggressively destroying the world with climate change and there is an urgent need for all of us to realize this fact. “he said when he confirmed he was XR’s main lender.

In October 2019 he had already allocated £ 50,000 to the far-left environmental group: “ I am a personal funder of Extinction Rebellion. I recently gave them £ 50,000 because humanity is aggressively destroying the world. There is an urgent need for all of us to wake up to climate change The environmental movement is known for abandoning petitions and opting for “civil disobedience” in the name of fighting climate change. More recently, the group has mobilized to block Amazon sites and stop delivering orders from the Black Friday: Protesters hijacked the Lord Mayor’s parade in London in early November, and in September last year the group made headlines after a member was arrested for writing “racist” on a statue of Winston Churchill during a protest. XR was launched by Roger Hallam and Gail Bradbrook, along with other activists from the Rising Up! Group.

Here’s who finances Extinction Rebellion

Too bad that, as we noted in the columns of this publication, Hohn’s Children’s Investment Fund owned a two percent stake in Coal India, a state-owned company based in Calcutta that extracted over 400 million tons of coal from underground in the 2014, the year the shares were sold. Not very “green”, right? Among the backers of the ultra-environmental movement we find the rock group Radiohead, who donated 250,000 pounds and Joe Corré, founder of the lingerie company Agent Provocateur and son of Vivienne Westwood, who contributed another 50,000 pounds to the environmental cause. 330,000 pounds also came from the US organization Climate Emergency Fund, funded mainly by Aileen Getty, 62, Paul Getty’s granddaughter. Plus, all the profits from Michael Stipe’s debut solo single, Your Capricious Soul, they went to the ecological movement. It will also be eco-activists but everything seems to be without funds.