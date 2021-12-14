thus the green revolution shifts economic power towards China- Corriere.it

If one wants to understand how the world will change, who will gain and who will lose position rents, which countries will rise to powers capable of influencing others and which will decline to the rank of vassals, if one wants to understand who will dictate the conditions of international trade by half. of the twenty-first century, an electric car engine is a good place to start. Take it apart and take a scale. Just put the pieces one by one on the plate.





You will see that the battery of an ordinary model of an electric car contains eight kilos of a mineral called lithium, which is extracted by pumping brackish water about ten meters deep into salt lakes and leaving the moisture to evaporate for months: a process practiced today almost only in Australia and, to a lesser extent, in China and Brazil. The battery of a common electric car also contains 35 kilos of nickel, a mineral now obtained almost exclusively from extraction and firing in kilns in Indonesia, the Philippines and Russia. The same battery will then have about 14 kilos of another mineral called cobalt, 70% of whose world production is concentrated in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where fifteen of the nineteen active mines are owned or financed by Chinese entities. In addition, the battery of a new generation car contains more than twenty kilos of manganese, whose world production today is concentrated for about two thirds in South Africa, Australia and above all in Gabon (which has long negotiated concessions for the exploitation of this mineral).

The key countries The car will then be recharged through columns that require substantial quantities of copper, now extracted in Chile, Peru and China – for half of world production – and also used massively in photovoltaic panels. The latter also contain silicon, of which China is still the first producer today (in Xinjiang of the Uighurs) thanks to annual quantities ten times higher than the second producer, Russia. The panels also require an important contribution of silver and zinc, of which China is always the first global producer. Finally, wind turbines use iron, copper and aluminum (even in the latter case, China is the first supplier with well over half of world production).

The other minerals that will dominate the transition to electrification and clean energy sources have names until recently practiced by a few experts: vanadium as superconductor, of which China produces over 60% of global annual supplies and Russia an additional 20%; graphite for batteries, of which China generates almost 60% of international production; molybdenum for hydroelectric generation, of which China is once again the world leader with over 40% of production; and the chromium present in wind turbines, on which the bulk of the international offer generated by South Africa, Kazakhstan and Turkey.

The bubble As the green transition effort is already underway, it is not surprising that some of these metals are seeing strong increases. Lithium carbonate has risen by 488% since the end of November 2020. Cobalt has grown by 109% since the beginning of the year. More interesting to try to understand what could happen from now on. the question that various economists of the International Monetary Fund have begun to ask themselves in a series of interventions e paper in recent months, because the response to it will determine the terms of trade in world trade, political relations between countries and the objectives of the transition itself.

In a recent article, Nico Valckx, Martin Stuermer, Dulani Seneviratne and Ananthakrishnan Prasad of the IMF estimate, for example, that to replace fossil fuels with clean technologies, investments in renewable sources need to be multiplied by eight. what is needed if we want to reach the scenario of zero global emissions in 2050 with wind, solar and hydroelectric power, which is in turn necessary to contain average increases in temperatures by 1.5 degrees. The International Energy Agency (Iea) offers precise proportions: to reach the goal through renewables, solar, wind and hydroelectric power must be brought from 10% to 60% of supplies by 2050, reducing hydrocarbons 80% to 20%.

This will have profound effects on the minerals at the heart of the transition. For the four economists of the Fund, the production rates of graphite, cobalt, vanadium and nickel appear inadequate, covering only one third of the expected demand. The production of lithium, copper and platinum covers no more than 60% or 70% of the expected demand and developing new mines remains a complicated process, which takes a decade.

The offer Supply cannot respond to the boom in demand in an elastic, rapid way. Concessions must be negotiated, jungle or desert roads built, hills dug, in total uncertainty as to the results. Hence the expected explosion in the prices of minerals necessary for renewables, with an immense transfer of resources from consumer countries to producers. China above all, because the economy is more present at the vital hubs of this supply chain. A recent paper by the IMF staff, signed by Lukas Boer, Andrea Pescatori, Martin Stuermer, predicts increases of several hundred percentage points – from the average levels of 2020 – for cobalt, lithium and nickel and a permanence of high prices for more than a decade. For copper, the increase would be 60%.

These developments will have profound distributive effects for the world economy if governments remain faithful to their commitment to achieve zero emissions in the middle of the century. The Fund’s economists estimate that between now and 2040 the transfers to the producing countries of those four metals (copper, nickel, cobalt and lithium) will be 13 trillion dollars. a sum equal to the transfers expected in the same twenty years to the crude oil producing countries. And this estimate does not take into account the increases in requirements and prices on graphite, vanadium, zinc, silicon and so on enumerating from the periodic table of elements. After all, according to the IEA in 2040 the use of recycled materials will only be able to cover 8% of the demand.

In other words: in recent decades we have been tributaries of oil or gas producers controlled by governments very different from ours, such as those of the Gulf, North Africa or Moscow; in the next decades we could become it of a government even more different from ours, that of China. the main producer of vital metals for renewables. And when it didn’t, it penetrated the metal-holding countries before we even understood how important those would become to us.

