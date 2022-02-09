Thus the Muslim Brotherhood approached the European left

“ There are many types of Sharia on the way and the goal is to enforce the parts that are compatible with the basic law “. These are words that seem to be spoken by a member of the Muslim Brotherhood in Libya or in another North African country where political Islam is advancing. And instead that sentence is of Omid Nouripournew leader of the Greens in Germany.

The question arises: how can a progressive party support even partially some principles of the Sharia, namely Islamic law? The latter is used as the basis of law in the Gulf countries, in its most extreme forms also in Afghanistan (and not only by the Taliban regime) and in other areas of the planet certainly not known for liberal traditions. On the contrary, it is opposed in countries with a Muslim majority generally defined as more secular, such as Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt.

There therefore appears to be a short circuit ideological. As explained on The papersecond Lorenzo Vidinoextremism expert at George Washington Universityby now the Muslim Brotherhood has managed to insert parts of its political program precisely in the parties progressives Europeans. Vidino explained this at an event of the T.rends Research and Advisorya think tank of the United Arab EmiratesA country that has the Sharia law but which has always been hostile to brotherhood.

The “camouflage” of the Muslim Brotherhood

Brotherhood pursues the ideal of so-called “political Islam”. That is, the promotion of conservative values ​​also inspired by Sharia through instruments of a political nature. In reality, there has also been no lack of support for armed groups in the past, but in recent years it is the political aspect that has been predominant. Political Islam is also wanted to be exported to Europe. But if before the Muslim Brotherhood struggled to fit into the institutional landscape of the Old Continent, now instead according to Lorenzo Vidino the brotherhood has become very skilled in exploiting the progressive and liberal parties for their own ends. In particular, their members understood that they could get to the heart of the European political debate by pursuing more “secular” arguments.

It would seem a paradox, but focusing on issues such as anti-racism, the fight against Islamophobia and third worldism have produced their effects. Dozens of associations, organizations and political groups linked to the Muslim Brotherhood have found support in some parties in France, Belgium and Germany.

Auréilien TachéFrench deputy elected in 2017 with En Marche, the movement of President Macron, and then passed with the Greens in 2020 caused a sensation with statements in favor of polygamy. A practice, the latter, which in theory should be opposed precisely by the progressive parties because of its implications especially on respect for women. But in the name of secularism and respect for every practice, then according to this perspective it is possible to “defend” everything. Also, for example, the use of the veil and the use of the burkini on the beach.

The statements of the leader of the Greens in Germany goes towards this perspective. In order not to feed Islamophobia or to guarantee all the instances of minorities, even Sharia law could be cleared as a taboo in Europe.

Relations with the European institutions

Thanks to its metamorphosis, the brotherhood has implemented real lobbying activities in recent years to influence various political movements. All this has produced funding for many associations linked to the Muslim Brotherhood. At least 52 million euros, Vidino noted, were disbursed by the European Commission between 2007 and 2020 to the galaxy of brotherhood, made up of NGOs, associations and foundations. Money that, in itself, does not have a great impact given the enormous economic availability of the Brothers. But which certify a very specific political fact: the Islamist instances now find a lot of support in Brussels, as well as in various parties of the Old Continent.