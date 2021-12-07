thus the pandemic changes the rules of the market. Even the…

by Letizia Cini

“Before buying anything, I ask around, I ask, I inquire because I understand that there is always someone who no longer uses something that can serve me instead”. Here is the post Covid shopping mantra. From virus fever to … recycling fever. Phenomenon definitively exploded in the post-pandemic. A trend that involves categories such as designer clothing, but also accessories, musical instruments, appliances, kitchen utensils and items for early childhood, without forgetting everything related to electronics, technology and mobile phones.

Gadgets that now live well over a season. In fact, there are many opportunities for exchange and barter, online but not only: it proliferates swap among friends, word of mouth, the domestic market advertised via social media and the business for thrift shops has dramatically increased (no longer just exquisitely vintage but pre-owned, to use a widely used term), fairs and flea markets. From the series: “What you no longer need can be fine for me”. All the second hand – from cars to furniture – it is experiencing, as always in times of economic crisis, a great rebirth. A dynamic that also extends to holidays, penalized by the massive cuts imposed on the domestic budget. The alternative? If I have a house by the sea, why not ‘exchange it2’ with that of an acquaintance in the mountains or give it as a ‘payment’ to the friend who furnished the apartment for you?

Research

According to the latest research “BVA Doxa” for Subito on The Second Hand at the time of Covid-19 7 out of 10 Italians have chosen to buy and sell used equipment, from March to today. If for many it was already a habit (39%), the second hand was chosen in these months of uncertainty as an opportunity to save or earn, and it has spread thanks to a greater awareness of the value of things and a reconsideration of their priorities.A return to the ancient, starting from barter, the means by which the less evolved social organizations, made up of domestic communities with elementary rules of coexistence, in ancient times carried out the production and exchange of natural products or hunted animals or their derivatives (for example hides) to support their families. It was therefore a payment system aimed at satisfying basic needs.Since this form of exchange was the fulcrum of a subsistence economy, a reflection spontaneously arises: either there is less money circulating or we have become smarter, trying to consume or use directly what we produce, while the surplus part is exchanged for other products (even unnecessary) to be used or consumed directly. In fact, buying something that lies unused is a great junk saver.

If the merchants cry, the environment enjoys it: through the exchange of electronic devices obsolescence is eliminated and the environment is safeguarded by allowing those who cannot afford their purchase to get hold of them in order to use them for a long time instead of turning them into hi-tech garbage, with consequent serious damage to the environment if not disposed of correctly.

Be that as it may, the ‘parallel’ market continues its growth. They increase – pandemic limitations permitting – the swap-party between friends, the meeting of supply and demand outside the laws of the market. “It is thanks to swaps and vintage and thrift stores that I haven’t bought new clothing for over a year,” comments Lucia L. on one of the many Facebook groups where everyone can see and buy.

The trend

Not that it’s new: buying used items has long been a very popular trend, consolidated especially with the advent of the Internet, just think of eBay. But the need to send the items sold by post makes these sites unsuitable for some purchases: for items worth a few euros, shipping costs more than the goods, nullifying the sense of the bargain. Not to mention the very bulky items, which cannot be shipped. And here is the alternative: the apps for localized buying and selling that connect two people who live in the same area or who in any case frequent it. The exchange, both of the object and of the money, then takes place directly between people. Besides Facebook, which offers a functionality of this kind, through its Marketplace (which can be accessed from your Facebook home page by clicking on Marketplace, at the top of the menu), there are apps like Shpock, specialized in localized buying and selling, which also allow you to make private offers to the seller. real downward “auctions”.

Not only discretionary goods run on the wire: one of the last frontiers in Italy is the “Administrative Barter” an instrument introduced by the Sblocca Italia decree, which offers the possibility to citizens in difficulty to be able to pay their debts with the tax authorities, provision of the Municipality to carry out socially useful works. There are many municipalities in our country that are evaluating and have already approved the motion on bartering.

The economic data

From a purely economic point of view, things are changing slightly: if in 2020 the value of retail sales had decreased compared to November 2019, both on the front of large-scale distribution (-8.3%) and on that of companies operating on small surfaces (-12.5%), last month retail sales in October recorded a slight increase of 0.1% compared to September and an increase of 3.7% over the year. According to Istat data, sales increased by 0.2% in the short term and by 2.8% on a trend basis. The greatest increases relate to footwear, leather and travel items (+ 14.8%), clothing and fur (+ 14.2%) and household appliances, radios, TVs and tape recorders (+ 12.7%); equipment for information technology, communication and telephony excluded from the trend (-3.6%). “In October last year, a period of restrictions began which led to moderate forms of hoarding for some food and basic necessities, and reduced consumption of some non-food items – explains the Istat research -. At the same time, e-commerce was experiencing growth rates of over 50%. The trend decline in electronic commerce, for the first time since the start of the historical series, is also explained by the exceptionally high level of October 2020 “.



Used and vintage fashion online is taking center stage, it has become Instagrammable and there are many apps that lead the trend and bring sellers and buyers together on the new market born on the web: an ease of buying / selling that was not there before and that is dragging the market. Added to this is the awareness, which the younger target is well aware of, of the additional value of used fashion: that is, the re-circulation of a garment, with a view to an anti-waste sharing economy which is a need that is now deeply rooted in all of us. We renew our wardrobe with little and with the idea of ​​wearing a worn garment with a history, this too is fascinating, as well as the idea of ​​making your old things find new homes.

Used and vintage, it is trendy even among those who could afford anything else, demonstrating that it has become an inclination of the soul and a lifestyle.

In a recent interview with Vogue Uk Angelina Jolie she confessed her love for antiques and shared some of her treasured pieces for photos in the magazine. “I invest in quality pieces and then wear them until I die. Boots, a favorite coat, a favorite bag, I don’t change things often. Enjoying your vintage pieces, if you have them, and rediscovering some vintage shops seems part of the way to go for sustainability ”, the words of the Hollywood super star.

The stars

The personal shopper Cristiana d’Anna, involved in the ProntoPro.it portal, tells the trend: “More and more customers ask for my support to adapt their wardrobe to a real inner change, a new personal awareness – says Cristiana – they are above all looking for tips that make your look unique and personalized “. The world of vintage lends itself particularly to this goal, and therefore international platforms such as Vestiaire Collective and Depop, but also Italian portals such as Vinted and Lampoo, have seen the number of registered users increase dramatically.

Most used apps

Far from easy to navigate this market. The three apps of the moment:

VINTED: app to sell and buy second-hand clothes internationally in Italy and France. With Vinted you have the opportunity to sell faster precisely because the shipping is paid by the buyer and the transfusion of money into your bank account is direct when you pick up the package. The only one with zero commission costs for those who sell.

DEPOP: is a handy marketplace that allows you to sell second-hand items and clothes internationally. Being a less new application, it is better known and this allows you to have more sales opportunities, despite the shipping fees being paid by the seller.

IMMEDIATELY: Not just clothes but second-hand items to get rid of technology items / furniture / cars / houses / apartments / job offers / furniture / animals and any products you no longer use. It gives the opportunity to sell throughout Italy and is easy to use for anyone. Shipping is paid by those who sell as for Depop.

They are not the only ones (eBay has everything and is among the best known): here you should know other sites / apps oriented to pre-owned and luxury brands are Farfetch Second Life, Vestiaire Collective, Object Limited, Poshmark, Rebag (centered on bags, accessories, watches), The RealReal. On Subito the subject of used vehicles has exploded, the platform has seen significant growth, in particular from June to December 2020, with a + 14.5% compared to the same period of the previous year. If for many Italians buying and selling used cars was already a habit (39%), the advent of Covid-19 and its effects on daily life throughout 2020 were a lever for change also for purchases, so much so that the second hand was introduced as a new habit also for the future since 67% of Italians. For many, moreover, used has meant saving in a moment of economic uncertainty both by selling objects and items they no longer need (28%), and by buying used instead of new (33%), confirming the role of participatory economics. which generates and redistributes inherent wealth in the second hand.