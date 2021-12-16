thus the Region aims to revitalize territorial medicine

It has officially left the hunt for disused public buildings, never entered into operation or obsolete to be restored. The Region has, in fact, entrusted the Calabrian provincial health authorities with a priority mandate: to identify buildings – old or new – to be used as community houses, community hospitals and territorial operations centers.

The territorial revolution thanks to the PNRR

The Calabrian health revolution is looming on the horizon in the form of huge funding coming from Europe with the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and the main focus remains there reorganization of territorial assistance, a frayed and in most cases inefficient network. A revolution, in fact, in a region wrapped in one eminently hospital-centered vision and that it needs to revitalize its territorial terminals.

The assistance centers

And innovation passes precisely from creation of territorial offices capable of delivering low-intensity care services avoiding the clogging of hospitals, and its first aid, deputies to the emergency. To do this, the Region is starting to adopt a planning that contemplates the construction of 57 community houses, 15 community hospitals and 19 territorial operations centers.

The community house

The community house is conceived as a garrison to deliver primary care directly on the territory within which a multidisciplinary team of general practitioners, pediatricians of free choice, specialist doctors, community nurses must operate. An ongoing point of reference with a sampling point and multi-specialized instrumentation for the care of patients. In all of Calabria, 57 will be activated, distributed as follows by province: 21 belonging to the provincial health authority of Cosenza, 16 a Reggio Calabria, 10 a Catanzaro, 5 a Crotone and 5 a Vibo Valentia. The cost to be incurred for each is equal to a million and a half.

The operational centers

The territorial operations centers, on the other hand, aim to strengthen home assistance by taking charge of the population over 65 years of age and suffering from chronic diseases. The goal is to reach at least 10% of the citizens falling into the category and the power stations will act as an interface between the emergency urgency system and the hospital, coordinating home services. Throughout Calabria, 19 will be activated as follows distributed by province: 7 pertaining to theAsp of Cosenza, 6 toAsp of Reggio Calabria, 4 atAsp of Catanzaro, 1 a Crotone and 1 a Vibo Valentia. The expected expenditure for each plant is 170 thousand euros.

Community hospitals

Finally, community hospitals are conceived as structures intended for short-term hospitalizations for interventions with low or medium intensity of care e equipped with a minimum of 20 beds up to a maximum of 40. It aims to reduce improper access to hospitals by promoting a transition from hospital to home care. In Calabria it is planned to build 15 hospitals distributed as follows by province: 6 pertaining toAsp of Cosenza, 4 atAsp of Reggio Calabria, 3 atAsp of Catanzaro, 1 toAsp of Crotone and 1 toAsp of Vibo Valentia. The estimated cost for each intervention is 2 million and 600 thousand euros.

Disused buildings wanted

Hence the need to identify as quickly as possible disused public buildings, no longer functional to be restored or alternatively, provide for the construction of new buildings on publicly owned land. These days, healthcare companies are looking for sites to be re-functionalized for present a precise mapping to the Region of the buildings to be considered in the planning of the interventions to be financed.