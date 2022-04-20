thus the virus has overwhelmed the health of white coats in hospitals – Corriere.it

from Sara Bettoni

Research from the Bicocca University of Milan: seven out of ten hospital doctors suffered from severe psychological stress. Women are more affected than men. Length of service protective factor. The union: Hysterical rhythms of work

Anxiety, depression, stress, exhaustion. Question: how much has the pandemic impacted on the psychological health of hospital doctors? Hugely. Seven out of ten white coats (71.6%) are suspected of having suffered from burnoutcollapsed in the toughest stages of Covid management in the wards. Women paid a higher price than colleagues. And for the future they all see black anyway: six out of ten (59.5%) are afraid of bursting. The investigation that describes (and reports) the psychological state of the Lombard medical staff was carried out byUniversity of Milano-Bicocca between November 2021 and March 2022 for the trade association Anaao-Assomed. Burnout syndrome has been detected to a significant extent among hospital doctors, one of the occupational categories most subject to chronic work stress. Their health has suffered as well as their performance in the ward, which are nothing more than the echo chamber of psychophysical malaise.

The answers to the questionnaire Bicocca researchers started with a questionnaire distributed to 958 Lombard doctors. Five months later, the results. Said 70% of super-stressed health professionals, the burnout with symptoms of clinical relevance it concerns 18.5% of the interviewees, while anxiety and depressive spectrum disorders amounted to 31.9% and 38.7%. It is women who suffer the most. While length of service appears to have been a protective factor, it shielded from undue stress. Last but not least – reads the dossier – 87.4% of Lombard doctors declare that the pandemic and the advent of the fourth pandemic wave have had medium or serious effects on their working well-being, despite the service in the Covid area- 19 is not a factor in itself associated with higher levels of burnout, anxiety or depression.

How to cure doctors The study provides useful information for planning preventive and management interventions aimed at protecting the psychological health of doctors, stresses Edoardo Nicol Aiello, psychologist and PhD student in Neuroscience in Bicocca. The data are alarming – comments Stefano Magnone, regional secretary of Anaao-Assomed Lombardia – Chronic work stress, or burnoutarises when the demands of the job exceed the worker’s ability to deal with them, affecting the psychophysical health of the individual. Doctors are the professionals most at risk, especially women. To worsen the working conditions, in addition to the lack of resources and the hysterical working rhythms in which we are forced, it was the pandemic: 87.4% of doctors declare that the pandemic has had medium or severe effects on their working well-being.

